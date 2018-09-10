Juan Francisco Estrada wants rematch with WBC champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai after defeating Felipe Orucuta in world title eliminator

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

After defeating Felipe ‘Gallito’ Orucuta 36-5 (30) by unanimous decision in a WBC super flyweight world title eliminator, former titleholder and perennial contender Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada 37-3 (25) has demanded a rematch with WBC 115-pound champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 46-4-1 (41).

The fight against Orucuta at the fabulous Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night took a few rounds to heat up, but once the action got going Estrada’s experience came to the fore. All three judges awarded the bout to the 28-year-old Mexican by scores of 117-111, 118-110 and 117-111.

“I was really happy with my performance. I really liked how Orocuta came to fight. I did my job and that was to give fans a great fight,” said Estrada after the bout, who becomes the mandatory challenger to Rungvisai’s world title with the win.

“I really want the rematch with Rungvisai. That’s why I fought tonight. I’m ready for the rematch, that’s the fight I want.

“If not with him, maybe against one of the champions – [IBF champion Jerwin] Ancajas, [WBO champion Donnie] Nietes or any of the champions.”

Estrada dropped a majority decision to the Thai champion in February.

Rungvisai is set to defend his WBC title against Mexican Iran Diaz 14-2-3 at Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand on October 6.

If Rungvisai versus Estrada doesn’t happen immediately after that bout, there’s a number of other options available for the fan-friendly fighter.

Promoter Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions said: “We would like to do the rematch with Estrada and Rungvisai. That depends how Chocolatito [Roman Gonzalez] does. He is the pioneer. You got [Kazuto] Ioka that looked great tonight [outpointing McWilliams Arroyo], he fought a very impressive fight tonight. I was extremely impressed.

“The good thing about the super fly division [is that] you can match anyone up and it makes for good fights.”