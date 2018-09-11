Moloney: “My time to shine – I will put on a spectacular performance!”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Australia’s Jason Moloney promises a ‘very special’ performance in his Ali Trophy Quarter-Final against Emmanuel Rodriguez October 20 at the CFE Arena, Orlando, USA.

“I can’t wait to get over to Orlando,” said Moloney. “I really feel like this is my time to shine. I have been training so hard to achieve my dream of becoming World Champion and I will not let this opportunity slip.”

27-year-old Moloney (17-0, 14 KOs) had a prolific amateur career before joining the ranks of the professionals, including competing in the 2010 Commonwealth Games at only age 19. Since turning pro in 2014 Moloney has stayed unbeaten, and the ‘The Smooth One’ believes he can continue the winning streak and take the next step in his division.

The quarter-final ahead of him, a mandatory challenge against IBF World Bantamweight Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) from Puerto Rico, is the biggest test to date. A test Moloney feels comfortable in solving.

“I take great pride in being the first fighter to represent Australia in the World Boxing Super Series and I am 110% ready to bring this World Title back to Australia and advancing into the semifinals,” said Moloney.

“I’m not just in this tournament to make up the numbers, we truly believe that we have what it takes to go all the way.”

Fighting in the U.S. is nothing new to the Australian from Kingscliff, New South Wales, but this time the whole world will be watching.

“I fought over in the U.S. as an amateur but this will be my first time as a professional so I’m really looking forward to showing the U.S. and the worldwide audience exactly what I am capable of and putting on a spectacular performance.”

“Training has been fantastic, my team and I are very happy with how things are coming together. Rodriguez is a good fighter, but on October 20 I believe you are going to witness something very special!”

The second Ali Trophy bout of the huge night of boxing in Orlando, Florida is a cruiserweight clash between Cuban Yunier Dorticos and Poland’s Mateusz Masternak.

Tickets for the WBSS Quarter-Finals – Rodriguez vs Moloney & Dorticos vs Masternak – starting from $30 (plus fees) are on sale at TicketMaster.com.

Dates and venues for the six weeks of Ali Trophy quarter-final action this autumn:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic)

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia).

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th, Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

TBA

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF Bantamweight Championship

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title

The second New Orleans quarter-final will be announced in the coming weeks.

5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ Bantamweight Championship & WBC Bantamweight Diamond Title

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Super-Lightweight Silver Title

6. November 10th, Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

TBA

Season II divisions and Ali Trophy quarter-final match-ups:

Bantamweight:

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship and WBC Diamond Title

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)

WBO World Championship

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic)

WBA ‘Regular’ World Championship

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF World Championship

Super-Lightweight:

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Diamond Title

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Silver Title

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia)

WBA World Championship

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs. Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF World Championship

Cruiserweight:

Mairis Briedis (Latvia) vs. Noel Mikaelian (Germany)

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland)

Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland) vs. Maksim Vlasov (Russia)

Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) vs. Andrew Tabiti (United States)

IBF Eliminator