Spike O’Sullivan says he is “more skilled in every department” than David Lemieux

Middleweight contender Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan 28-2 (20) is looking forward to impressing the crowd this weekend when he takes on Canadian knockout artist David Lemieux 39-4 (33) on the undercard of the middleweight title fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Irishman, who has fought 12 of his 30 pro bouts in the United States, believes the fight could steal the show.

“I love the fight, I think our styles match up perfectly to give the fans a brilliant show,” said O’Sullivan in an interview with Fightnews. “Lemieux is strong and has fought top competition, but I will put pressure on him he won’t be able to handle for long. I think Antione Douglas would easily beat Lemieux, he’d frustrate him and be too fast for him, and you saw what I was able to do to Douglas.”

O’Sullivan says he is the better all-round boxer in this contest that pits two heavy-handed, aggressive fighters against one another.

“It’s never good to give away the plan, but I believe I’m the better, more skilled fighter in all departments. We both hit very hard, but I have the better defence and boxing ability,” said O’Sullivan.

“I’ll not take anything away from him, and I’ve got great respect for everyone that steps in the ring, but the man that wants it more will have his hand raised on Saturday, and that man is Spike O’Sullivan.”

The Cork-born fighter has backed himself throughout his career, including fighting for nothing in many of his early bouts.

“Many of my fights both here and Ireland, I fought for free,” O’Sullivan said. “I know a fighter has to build a fan base, and being unknown in the US, I believed if I could just get the opportunity to show my skills and let the fans get to know me, I’d become popular in Boston in spite of not being local.

“There is a huge Irish and Irish-American population in Boston, so I felt if they saw me often enough, they’d accept me as a Boston fighter as well as an Irish fighter.”