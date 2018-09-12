1st West Coast Alumni Association meeting – Stars coming out in Hollywood

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The stars will be out September 29th as the USA Boxing Alumni Association goes Hollywood.

Past and present amateur boxers are invited to attend an informal meeting of present Alumni Association members, who are encouraged to spread the word to recruit new members – boxers, officials, coaches and fans – about attending the LA gathering on Saturday, Sept. 29 (12-4 p.m. PT), and then joining the USA Boxing Alumni Association.

The inaugural West Coast meeting of the USA Boxing Alumni Association will be at Fortune Gym, 7574 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood (Los Angeles – enter under the blue yawning on backside of Sunset. Blvd.). Street parking is available on Sierra Bonita Avenue, Curson Avenue and Sunset Blvd. Complimentary finger foods and non-alcohol refreshments will be served, beer and wine will be sold.

Confirmed attending boxers already include Carlos Navarro, Jeremy Williams, Mickey Bey, Alex Ramos, Maureen Shea, Henry Tillman, Ronnie Essett, Paul Banke, Jorge Hawley and Kendall Gould and 2018 Youth World Champion and Los Angeles local Iyana Verduzco.

“USA Boxing Alumni Association is excited to welcome our west coast members for an afternoon of camaraderie,” said Chris Cugliari, USA Boxing Alumni Association Executive Director. “We’ve lined up an impressive list of amateur boxing alumni who have accomplished great things in and out of the ring. As always, our new members are the engine that drives the Alumni Association, so we encourage all current members to bring guests to sign up and receive their USA Boxing Alumni Association merchandise on site. We look forward to connecting multiple generations of amateur boxing’s finest.”

“I’m very excited about this event in Los Angeles,” added John Scully, USA Boxing Alumni Association board member and fighter liaison. “I’m planning to see at least three different boxers who I battled with in the ring back in the 1980’s. One of the guys I’m hoping to meet there I have not literally seen since the night we fought in October of 1984. In a nutshell, my meeting with him is what these Alumni Association events are all about. The comradery between boxers is going to be on full display September 29th.”

Created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — the Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events host by the Alumni Association, including Friday evening’s USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

If unable to attend the Sept. 29 event, simply register at alumni@usaboxing.org to join the Alumni Association, for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, keychain and e-wallet.

