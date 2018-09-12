Canelo v GGG 2 Grand Arrivals Quotes, Photos And Videos

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBC/WBA/IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) made their grand arrivals today at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their highly anticipated rematch on Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena, produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at the special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

They were joined by breakout Mexican star Jaime Munguia (30-0, 25 KOs), who will make the second defense of his WBO Junior Middleweight World Title against rugged Canadian contender Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook (20-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round battle.Former IBF Middleweight World Champion David Lemieux (39-4, 33 KOs) of Montreal, Canada and Irish warrior Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (28-2, 20 KOs) of Cork, Ireland will go head-to-head in a 12-round middleweight battle that has Fight of the Year candidate written all over it.Former pound-for-pound king and former four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua will make his highly anticipated return against experienced Mexican warrior Moises “Moi” Fuentes (25-5-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight battle that will open the HBO Pay-Per-View telecast.

Below is what the fighters had to say at today’s grand arrivals:

CANELO ALVAREZ, LINEAL MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I’m bothered by all the stupid things they’ve been saying. I don’t know which one to laugh about or get angry about at this point. But their statements are all excuses for the loss they will take this Saturday. I have been using all of these statements as motivation for my fight on Saturday. I know that it can be dangerous to go in the ring with a hot head, but I have experience. I know how to use this anger in the ring intelligently. I’m happy for all the support the fans give me, and I will give them a great fight this Saturday.”

GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, WBC/WBA/IBO MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“Mexican Independence Day is a huge day for boxing and boxing fans. I am a professional. I am not nervous but I am very excited to be able to defend my titles on a major Mexican national holiday for the third consecutive time. My Mexican fans like true fighters and true heroes. This may be a rematch but it is a different story, a better story, a bigger story. This fight is the biggest level for me, 100%. I am healthy and strong. I had my best training camp. I have the fight I want against the fighter I want and on the biggest stage. Why shouldn’t I be happy? If Canelo gives me a chance and fights like he claims he will, I will knock him out. It is time for the Big Drama Show.”

JAIME MUNGUIA, WBO JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I’m very happy for the support that I’m getting from the fans. I feel they are drawn to me because of my style of fighting and because they know I like to give a great show to the fans. Right now, it’s just about maintaining weight and preparing for the weigh-in. I know Cook is tough and difficult fighter, but you’re going to see a more relaxed and concentrated Jaime Munguia this Saturday.”

BRANDON “BAD BOY” COOK, JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“It’s a dream come true for me. Two fights had gotten cancelled. This is a huge opportunity for my team. I didn’t come here to get paid, I came here to fight. Munguia’s tough. I was running this morning, and I saw him running, so I know he’s preparing well. This is one of the toughest challenges of my life. I can’t thank Golden Boy enough. This is it, and I can’t wait.I know he’s ready, I’m ready. I’m going to be his toughest opponent to date.”

DAVID LEMIEUX, FORMER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION

“I’m excited for Saturday night. I promise you some fireworks. I hope everyone enjoys the show. He has a big mouth. He likes to talk garbage on social media. He’s not the best kind of guy. I’m going to knock him out and make a lot of people happy. I’m at 100% right now. You’re going to see David Lemieux who is at his best this Saturday.”

GARY “SPIKE” O’SULLIVAN, MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDER

“It means a great deal for me. It took me eight years to get here. I’m more ready than I’ve ever been before. He’s going to be cooked. He’s very one dimensional. He does the same thing over and over again. He says the same stuff over and over again. I’m going to teach him a lesson on Saturday night. I’m a very hard worker, I’ve been a hard worker my whole life. I fight like a Mexican.Watch out David, you’re getting knocked out.”

ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, FORMER FOUR-DIVISION WORLD CHAMPION

“I thank God for this opportunity. This is exactly what I have been praying for. I’m ready to make my comeback against this tough opponent. I will show the world I can still be a world champion.”

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. Munguia vs. Cook is a 12-round battle for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. Lemieux vs. O’Sullivan is a 12-round a WBA World Title Eliminator presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management in association with Murphy’s Boxing. Gonzalez vs. Fuentes is a 10-round super flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle,” O’Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet, Venom, and Fathom Events. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

“24/7 Canelo/GGG 2” is streaming on HBO GO & HBO NOW. Canelo’s fifth “24/7” appearance and Golovkin’s third, “24/7 CANELO/GGG 2” is the latest installment of the acclaimed franchise that began in 2007.

