Ohara Davies: “People Seem To Have Forgotten I Actually Know How To Fight”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Ohara Davies has issued a gentle reminder that his boxing ability will be doing all the talking, instead of his mouth, in his eagerly anticipated domestic showdown with Chorley fighter Jack Catterall on October 6th.

Verbal outbursts have been a regular occurrence by Davies (18-1) in the past, but the super lightweight has reiterated his intentions to keep things civil with Catterall (22-0) and has so far kept to his word.

“A lot of people seem to think I got here to the big stage because I talk trash. Yes, I know how to draw a crowd and I don’t care about getting booed.

See Also

“I’ve been quite controversial in the past and people seem to have forgotten I actually know how to fight. My record is good but everyone’s overlooking my successes since the one loss I took.

Davies previously fought at Elland Road on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s world title triumph against Lee Selby back in May where he impressively knocked out Paul Kamanga with a single punch in the second round of their contest.

“Hopefully, the knockout of Paul Kamanga put back in everyone’s minds that I’m a boxer, not a talker. I’m a fighter, not a clown.

“Another misconception is that all I have is my big right hand. I catch people with that shot because I’ve tactically worked out how to do so. Look at my Derry Mathews fight or any of the others – I have other tools and weapons.

“Against Kamanga, I knew the right hand was the shot that would work but I’m a technical boxer. A lot of people might not see that or think it, but I believe I am.”

The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams will be fighting Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Flyweight Title and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £100, £150, £200 and are available to purchase from Eventbrite and Ticketmaster.