World Renowned Swimsuit Model turned pro boxer Avril Mathie to fight on Fire Fist Boxing’s “Night of Champions” Card October 6

Undefeated bantamweight and famed swimsuit model Avril Mathie will face Samantha Salazar Fire Fist Boxing’s “Night of Champions” card Saturday, October 6 at the St. Petersburg Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

Originally from Australia and now fighting out of Miami, FL at the Famous 5th Street Gym, Mathie is a globally recognized swimsuit model. She won Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia in 2012, the 2014 Miss Swimsuit USA International as well as the 2015 Las Vegas International Model Search. Mathie however is more than just a pretty face.

The 31-year-old Mathie had 20 amateur boxing matches between her native Australia and the US. During her amateur career, Mathie regularly fought more experienced opponents and did so in a number of different weight classes while still winning most of her fights.

Mathie turned pro this past February and her record stands at 2-0 with both victories coming via first round KO’s. Her next opponent however is a significant step up in competition.

Born and raised in Dallas, TX, Salazar has a 5-5-1 record and is riding a three-fight win streak. She’s faced stiff competition including bouts against former Olympian Marlen Esparza, highly-touted Rosalinda Rodriguez and Casey Morton, all of whom are undefeated.

“I’ve watched some footage on her,” Mathie said of Salazar. “She’s a decent fighter but I’ve seen weaknesses that I intend to exploit.”

Mathie-Salazar is scheduled for six rounds and is for the ABF bantamweight title.

“We are proud to have Avril and also St. Petersburg’s very own Noemi Bosques fighting on October 6,” said Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “This is going to be an excellent night of boxing and I expect both women to shine.”

An 11 fight card, “Night of Champions” is headlined by a ten round bout featuring 135 pound contender Willian

“Babyface” Silva against Jose Forero for the ABF lightweight title.

All fights and fighters are sanctioned by the Florida State Athletic Commission and subject to change.

For more information, please visit Firefistboxing.net, Facebook.com/Firefistboxing or on Instagram @Firefistboxing.