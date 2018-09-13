Box Fan Expo Presents The 1st Annual Box Fan Expo Invitational This Saturday in Las Vegas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

At this Saturday’s 4th annual Box Fan Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, some of the top amateur boxers will be on display as, they will compete in the inaugural Box Fan Expo Invitational.

The Box Fan Expo invitational is sponsored by Mayweather Promotions & adidas Boxing

BOX FAN EXPO INVITATIONAL 2018

Several highly-ranked and top fighters from the USA Boxing amateur program will receive a special invitation to take part at the Inaugural Box Fan Expo Invitational 2018, to compete and have a chance to FACEOFF against the best in their division. The Invitational will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Box Fan Expo on Saturday, September 15th, Mexican Independence Day Weekend and on the same day as the Canelo vs GGG rematch that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

WHO WILL WATCH?

Thousands of boxing fans that will attend the Expo, as well as many boxing media outlets, family, friends, and more importantly a chance to get showcased their skills in front of top boxing companies like Mayweather Promotions, sanctioning bodies like the WBC and the WBA, top Boxing Managers, apparel & gear brands such as adidas Boxing, Cleto Reyes, Kronk Boxing, Fight Label and top boxing stars such as Andre Ward, Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia, Badou Jack, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales and Juan Manuel Marquez to name a few.

WHAT’S IN IT FOR THE FIGHTERS?

Notoriety from top boxing companies, thousands of boxing fans, media covering the event, as well as some of the top Boxing Celebrities who will be participating at this year’s Expo. The TOP 2 fighters of the 2018 Box Fan Expo Invitational will receive a $3,000 sponsorship from adidas Boxing in boxing equipment for a year. All participants will get to keep the boxing gloves and headgear they use to compete. In addition, bout winners will take home an amazing belt.

HELPING A GREAT CAUSE

The Fernando Vargas Fighting Foundation was established by former world champion Fernando Vargas and his wife Martha Vargas and strategically opened its doors in the City of North Las Vegas as they saw that there was a great need to help kids get off the streets and offer them a safe haven. The FVFF is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing youth with a constructive alternative to self-defeating behavior through athletic, academics and community service programs. Their programs include role model mentors and a “giving inner city kids a fighting chance” philosophy that impacts an average of 400 kids a year. The strength and popularity of their programs provide youth with positive opportunities not otherwise afforded to them.

Fernando Vargas Fighting Foundation

3240 Civic Center Dr., Ste. B

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Tel. 702-810-2687

About Mayweather Promotions

Appropriately based in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Mayweather Promotions was established in 2007 by 12-time World Champion and undefeated boxing icon with a record of 50-0, Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Mayweather Promotions seamlessly promotes all forms of live entertainment.

For more information on Mayweather Promotions, go to: www.mayweatherpromotions.com

About adidas Boxing

adidas are experts in the field of Combat Sports. They are the only complete Combat Sports brand offering a complete range of training equipment and apparel for the Combat Sports player. All of the adidas product is researched, developed and combat tested by professional athletes.

The adidas brand has proudly sponsored major Boxing events and was the exclusive equipment supplier for boxing gloves and headguards for Beijing 2008 Olympics, the sole equipment supplier of boxing for the London Olympic Games 2012, the World Amateur Boxing Championships 2009 Milano and 2017 Hamburg.Discover a complete customized experience for fighters of all skill levels. Every glove is built to your specific requirements. With over 16 leather colors, including many metallics, these first customized gloves are a revolution in the boxing world. More info at (www.usboxing.net).

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet-and- greet boxing superstars of today, current and former world champions, legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities. Fans can expect to experience various interactions such as autograph and photos sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, pictures with the Ring Card Girls, Live DJ Music, chance to win prizes, purchase merchandise and memorabilia from different booths Exhibitors, “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”. You won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipment’s, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

