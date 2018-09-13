Video: Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter fight night filled with excitement and emotion

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WHAT: In the latest installment of the original digital franchise FIGHT NIGHT, SHOWTIME Sports® takes viewers behind the scenes of last Saturday’s welterweight world championship main event, Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter. FIGHT NIGHT delves into the minds of the athletes and their families in the sober hours before the fight, into the fighters’ respective corners during the intense bout and into the locker rooms in the immediate aftermath of the battle in Brooklyn.

Distinct cinematography and exclusive audio featured in FIGHT NIGHT: Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter provides intimate access to two of the welterweight division’s best fighters, delivering a unique perspective on one of the most important matchups in boxing.

Now a two-time world champion, Porter said his lifelong dream came true when legendary SHOWTIME ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. called his name as the victor.

The entire September 8 SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast is available via SHOWTIME ANYTIME®, SHOWTIME on DEMAND® and the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®