Abel Sanchez: “Triple G Knocking Out Triple C Will Be a Public Service”

T-Minus two days and counting until undefeated World Middleweight Champion and boxing’s superhero GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN makes his 21st and division record-breaking title defense. It’s taken nearly one year but Golovkin will finally get the rematch he and the world have craved, against former two-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. And what a long strange trip it’s been to get here.

“Triple G vs. Triple C is finally here,” declared Abel Sanchez, Golovkin’s trainer. “Canelo Con Carne is finally going to face the music from the man he has avoided most, Gennady Golovkin. All those months of excuses, the aiding and abetting and the enabling by Canelo’s team, will finally come to an end on Saturday night. Gennady is boxing’s longest-reigning world champion (since 2010) but I don’t think he has really been appreciated until he stood up for the sport of boxing and boxing fans after Canelo flunked two random drug tests in February. Instead of being upfront and honest about it, Canelo and his team trotted out an old wheeze about the Mexican beef industry. Instead of apologizing to Gennady, Canelo and his team continued to dress themselves in clothes made of entitlement and arrogance. No, Saturday night’s rematch isn’t about revenge, it’s about respect. It’s about Gennady defending the heritage of a great sport and the honor of that sport’s great fans. It’s about fairness, where two athletes compete on an even playing field, adhering to the rules and shining a light when others try to circumvent their own regulations. Sunshine is a great disinfectant.”

See Also

“Gennady has trained hard for this fight. He has had a different edge in this training camp and has trained with a purpose,” continued Sanchez. “To win a fight you have to try to win the fight. You win a fight by doing damage to your opponent and making it a battle. Does Gennady want to knock out Canelo on Saturday night? You betcha and it will be a public service to the sport and the Mexican beef industry he has selfishly maligned.”

“24/7 Canelo/GGG 2” is streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW. Canelo’s fifth “24/7” appearance and Golovkin’s third, “24/7 CANELO/GGG 2” is the latest installment of the acclaimed franchise that began in 2007.

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle,” Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet, Venom, and Fathom Events. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.