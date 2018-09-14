Brian Ceballo in action this Saturday night on the Canelo – GGG card

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated welterweight Brian Ceballo will be back in action on the biggest card of 2018 when he takes on David Thomas in a scheduled six-round bout at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout will be part of the highly anticipated card that will be headlined by the Middleweight World Title rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gannady Golovkin.

The Ceballo – Thomas bout is scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook.

See Also

The 24 year-old Ceballo of New York knows that this is a big opportunity when a lot of exposure to be showcased on this card.

“I’m very excited to be a part of a show of this this magnitude!,” said Ceballo. “I admire both of these fighters, and it’s a dream to be fighting on their undercard. I’m in the best shape of my life,” and the people who will be there will get to see the future of the welterweight of division.”

Ceballo’s co-manager, Tim VanNewhouse has high aspirations for Ceballo, and is looking forward to his fighter’s performance on the big stage.

“Brian’s has had a great start to his professional career. Adding him to the biggest show of the year is proof to that. Most prospects don’t get showcased on these platforms unless they are ready. I’m confident he’s going to impress, and continue to move up in the ranks.”

Ceballo is managed by Split-T Management and promoted by 360 Promotions.