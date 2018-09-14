Cabrera Mioletti remains undefeated, stops Padilla at Battle at the Boat 117

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

For four rounds, Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti was able to do whatever he wanted in the ring, landing a barrage of punches seemingly at will.

So much so in fact, that there would not be a fifth round.

Junior lightweight Cabrera Mioletti defeated Carlos Padilla after the ringside doctor stopped the fight at the conclusion of the fourth round in their Battle at the Boat 117 main event Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Cabrera Mioletti improved his record to 13-0-0 with 4 KOs. Padilla fell to 16-8-1 with the loss.

The entire card was chalk full of devastating knockouts as four of the six bouts ended early.

Seattle’s Shae Green (2-0-1, KO) looked incredibly impressive in defeating highly-regarded Jorge Linares (4-2) by first-round TKO. Green put Linares down three times in their 138-pound bout, which ended at the 2:51 mark.

Cris Reyes improved moved to 4-0 by registering his third consecutive win by knockout. Reyes put away Keith Wolf in the second round (1:58) of their 138-pound bout by TKO.

Juan Gomez opened the night by winning his professional debut with a third round TKO over Gilberto Duran.

Also on the undercard, Yakima’s Andres Reyes (8-3-1) defeated Sean Gee (4-9) by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) in a battle of 147 pounders, while 140-pound Andres Garcia Abarca defeated Luis DeAlba by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37).

Battle at the Boat 117 results

10 Round Main Event – Junior Lightweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti (13-0-0, 4 KOs) TKO Carlos Padilla (16-8-1, 10 KOs), 4th round (3:00)

5 Round Bouts

138 pounds: Shae Green (2-0-1) TKO Jorge Linares (4-2-0), 1st Round (2:51)

147 pounds: Andres Reyes (8-3-1) d. Sean Gee (4-9-0), split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

138 pounds: Cris Reyes (4-0-0) TKO Keith Wolf (0-2-0), 2nd Round (1:58)

140 pounds: Andres Garcia Abarca (1-0) d. Luis DeAlba (0-1), unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

127 pounds: Juan Gomez (2-0-0) TKO Gilberto Duran (1-1-0), 3rd Round (2:43)

