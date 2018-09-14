Canelo vs GGG – what do the undercard fighters have to say?

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The undercard of the spectacular Canelo vs. GGG 2 card hosted a press conference featuring Mexican star Jaime Munguia (30-0, 25 KOs), who will make the second defense of his WBO Junior Middleweight World Title against rugged Canadian contender Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook (20-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round battle. Former IBF Middleweight World Champion David Lemieux (39-4, 33 KOs) of Montreal, Canada and Irish warrior Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (28-2, 20 KOs) of Cork, Ireland will go head-to-head in a 12-round middleweight battle that has Fight of the Year candidate written all over it. Former pound-for-pound king and former four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua will make his highly anticipated return against experienced Mexican warrior Moises “Moi” Fuentes (25-5-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight battle that will open the HBO Pay-Per-View telecast.

Below is what the fighters had to say at today’s press conference:

JAIME MUNGUIA, WBO JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION

“I am very happy to be here. I would like to thank my promoter, Fernando Beltran and Golden Boy. I am very happy to be here again and be a part of this tremendous card. I would like to tell you that I have an excellent opponent in front of me. He is a very good fighter. This is also my best preparation so far. I have corrected a lot of my mistakes and I am here to bring a great fight. Without anything else to say, I would like to thank you all and the media. I promise you a great fight, and I promise to leave the ring very warm for Canelo and GGG.”

See Also

BRANDON COOK, JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“Thanks again. This is the biggest shot of my life. Munguia is the next up and coming star and I’m here to win. I’ve trained really hard. I’ve had 5 weeks to prepare. I want to thank Golden Boy for giving me this shot. I want to thank my whole team. I’m coming to fight. Make sure you buy that pay-per-view. This is the best place for boxing. I’m really going to enjoy this.

DAVID LEMIEUX, FORMER MIDDELWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“Vegas, we’re back. The biggest fight of the year is here. The talk is done. Nlw it’s time to walk the walk. His chin is going to be very warmed up for the fight – he’s gonna need it. He’s not going to stay in front of me, I’m ready for 12 rounds. If he passes 8 rounds, respect to him. He’s just scared, that’s why he talks to much. This Saturday he is going to get knocked out.”

GARY “SPIKE” O’SULLIVAN, MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“Good afternoon. Thank you everyone for coming and putting on this magnificent event. Smell that? I smell fear. That greasy piece of shit. Saturday night, we’re going to fight. The fight will be our careers. I’m coming for GGG or Canelo. I’m going to be coming for him Saturday night that greasy piece of shit.”

ROMAN GONZALEZ, Former Four-Division World Champion:

“I would like to thank everyone that has been supporting me. I thank God for the opportunity. I’m very happy to be fighting a great champion, I’m ready to give a great fight. I feel very happy to be on this great card. I wish everyone a good day.”

MOISES FUENTES, Super Flyweight Contender:

“Thank you all for this opportunity. I’m willing to die in the ring as long as I win. I’m going to walk away world champion on Saturday.”

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. Munguia vs. Cook is a 12-round battle for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. Lemieux vs. O’Sullivan is a 12-round a WBA World Title Eliminator presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management in association with Murphy’s Boxing. Gonzalez vs. Fuentes is a 10-round super flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle,” O’Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet, Venom, and Fathom Events. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

“24/7 Canelo/GGG 2” is streaming on HBO GO & HBO NOW. Canelo’s fifth “24/7” appearance and Golovkin’s third, “24/7 CANELO/GGG 2” is the latest installment of the acclaimed franchise that began in 2007.

Tickets are on sale for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. GGG 2 at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and Luxor are priced at $100, not including applicable fees. Seating is general admission at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage while Luxor will have assigned seats. Tickets may be purchased at any MGM Resorts International Box Office, by phone with a major credit card at (800) 745-3000 or online at http://www.ticketmaster.com/canelovsggg2.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com,

www.caneloggg.com and www.hbo.com/boxing. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @Canelo, @gggboxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @hboboxing and @TomLoeffler1. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing, www.facebook.com/gggboxing, and www.facebook.com/HBOBoxing. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing, @Canelo, @gggboxing, @HBOboxing and @OscarDeLaHoya; and follow the conversation using #CaneloGGG2.