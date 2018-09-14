Terry Flanagan reveals what he thinks will earn him victory

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Press Release – 13 September 2018

Flanagan wants to give Prograis a boxing lesson in New Orleans

Terry Flanagan believes he can neutralise Regis Prograis’ strengths when they meet in an Ali Trophy Super-Lightweight Quarter-Final at the U.N.O. Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, USA on October 27.

“I cannot wait for this fight to begin,” said 29-year-old Flanagan. “New Orleans looks like a wonderful place but this is strictly business so hopefully I will be able to visit again after the fight to take in the attractions.”

Flanagan of Manchester, UK, a former WBO World Lightweight Champion, believes he can kickoff the 140 lb tournament in style coming back from a split decision World title defeat to Maurice Hooker in June.

“The fans can expect me back at my best and giving Prograis a boxing lesson,” said ‘Turbo’. “He looks like a very dangerous fighter and I like his style but he has not boxed anyone like me before.”

The World Boxing Super Series sees eight elite fighters in three different weight classes compete in a knockout style competition over several months, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final taking place until one man is left with the Muhammad Ali Trophy in his hands. This is as spectacular as it gets in boxing.

“I’m expecting some tough fights but that’s exactly what I’m in this business for,” said Flanagan.

“I see the fight against Prograis as 50/50 with us both having our own strengths, but I just think my assets stop his and therefore I win. I think what I bring to the table neutralise his strengths and that is the difference. I expect to get the credit I duly deserve after winning this fight.”

Tickets for Prograis vs Flanagan at the U.N.O. Lakefront Arena in New Orleans on October 27, start from $30 (plus fees) and are on sale now at TicketMaster.com.

