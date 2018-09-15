WBO champion Jaime Munguia says he has corrected mistakes ahead of Brandon Cook title defence

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Rising Mexican star Jaime Munguia 30-0 (25) will make the second defence of his WBO junior middleweight title against rugged Canadian contender Brandon ‘Bad Boy’ Cook 20-1 (13) in a 12-round contest on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin versus Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

The 21-year-old from Tijuana shocked the boxing world with his TKO4 win over Sadam Ali 26-2 (14) in May to win the WBO 154-pound crown. Ali was coming off an upset win of his own over Puerto Rican veteran Miguel Cotto 41-6 (33).

Munguia successfully defended his title against England’s Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith 26-2 (14) by wide unanimous decision in July.

At a media conference ahead of the fight Munguia talked up the challenger.

“I would like to tell you that I have an excellent opponent in front of me. He is a very good fighter,” said Munguia. “This is also my best preparation so far. I have corrected a lot of my mistakes and I am here to bring a great fight.

“Without anything else to say, I would like to thank you all and the media. I promise you a great fight, and I promise to leave the ring very warm for Canelo and GGG.”

The 32-year-old Cook, who has scored two early KO victories since being stopped in nine rounds by Kazakh bomber Kanat Islam 25-0 (20) a year ago, has a style that should suit the heavy-handed champion.

“This is the biggest shot of my life. Munguia is the next up and coming star and I’m here to win. I’ve trained really hard. I’ve had five weeks to prepare,” said Cook.

“I want to thank Golden Boy [Promotions] for giving me this shot. I want to thank my whole team. I’m coming to fight. Make sure you buy that pay-per-view. This is the best place for boxing. I’m really going to enjoy this.”