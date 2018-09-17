Greg Cohen Promotions, Murphy’s Boxing and 12 Round Promotions Sign Undefeated Super Featherweight Abraham ‘El Super’ Nova to Multi-Year Co-Promotional Contract

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Greg Cohen Promotions (GCP), Murphy’s Boxing and 12 Round Promotions are proud to announce the signing of undefeated super featherweight Abraham “El Super” Nova to a multi-year co-promotional contract.

Nova (12-0, 10 KOs), born in Puerto Rico and now residing in Albany, New York, has looked like a future champion while trotting the globe and winning all his fights. The 24-year-old was last seen in May, scoring a KO 7 over Italy’s Hassan Nourdine at the RTL Spiroudome in Charleroi, Belgium.

Before his 2016 debut, Nova had an incredible amateur career in which he went 167-11 with 60 KOs and was once the #1 ranked 141-lb. boxer in the United States. The prestigious titles he won include national and international victories at the 2014 USA Nationals, the 2014 Independent World Cup in the Dominican, and Gold at the 2014 Cheo Aponte Tournament, and the 2015 Olympic Qualifiers. He is also a five-time New York Golden Gloves Champion.

“I’m very happy I got to associate myself with people of such good quality,” said a happy Abraham of the deal. “I’m looking forward to winning a world title in the very near future!”

“This is a fantastic young fighter and I want to thank my partners, Ken Casey from Murphy’s Boxing and Alain Vanackère from 12 Round,” said Greg Cohen of GCP. “Abraham Nova is an extreme talent and will soon be a world champion. He’s also a pleasure to work with and I’m very happy to be involved.”

“Murphy’s Boxing have been lucky enough to work with Abraham Nova on several of his fights,” said Ken Casey of Murphy’s Boxing. “He is one of the classiest kids in boxing with an unmatched dedication. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that he is an amazing fighter with incredible credentials and some of the scariest power I have ever seen. We are thrilled to be co promoting Abraham.”

“It is a pleasure and an honor for me to be able to accompany a future world champion in his career,” said Alain Vanackère from 12 Round. “What an incredible opportunity to be able to live this unique experience with two esteemed promoters, GCP and Murphy’s Boxing. I think we will have a lot of success and pleasure working together.”

Cohen says he’s not sure which 130-lb champion will be targeted (WBC: Miguel Berchelt, WBA: Gervonta Davis, IBF: Tevin Farmer and WBO: Masayuki Ito), but the plan is to move swiftly.

“We will immediately begin plans to put Abraham in against rated fighters and get him up the ladder as quickly as possible,” he said. “This young man has shown every indication he is ready for the next level of boxing. It’s a very exciting time to be in the Abraham Nova business.”

