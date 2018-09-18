Dani Hodges: “I’ll Take On Anyone”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dani Hodges insists she’ll take on all comers as she attempts to notch another win as a female fighter on Saturday.

The former kickboxer turned over to the world of professional boxing over the summer and is back in action at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday September 22.

Her only prior experience of the sweet science came on the unlicenced circuit, having represented the Platinum Kickboxing Club in her former calling.

She next features on Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions show, which is topped by a 10-round title fight. Tyler Denny, from Rowley Regis, and Leeds’ Reece Cartwright will collide for the vacant English middleweight crown in a hotly-anticipated main event.

Hodges – full forenames Danielle Jordan – undertakes another four-rounder after defeating Teodora Hristova under the same lights in July.

The 32-year-old single mother, from Burntwood, could even afford to lose a round on referee Shaun Messer’s scorecard as she dominated the other three stanzas.

‘The pocket rocket’ had been due to begin life as a registered pro at London’s famed York Hall the previous month, against former world kickboxing champion Ruqsana Begum.

David Haye promoted the bill which Hodges never ended up featuring on, despite tipping the scales for the contest. Begum pulled out on the day, citing illness.

Hodges would love the scalp of the ‘Warrior Princess’ down the line and with ‘Lionheart’ Lauren Parker turning over, there are now three credible female flyweights domestically.

There’s never been a British title contested at the weight, but there are world belts to be won with the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC.

Hodges has high hopes she and her fellow Brits can build up a division and challenge for worthwhile honours, having put the Begum disappointment behind her.

“We made the weight the previous day and, about three hours before the show, she pulled out with food poisoning,” she told bcb-promotions.com. “I was absolutely gutted.

“I stayed to watch the show and to have a word with David Haye, probably just to let off some steam about how this could have happened.They thought I was going to rock up as some white collar journeywoman and got a bit of a shock when it became clear I was coming to win.

“I’ll fight anybody in my division, there isn’t enough lady flyweights around to build up a padded record so you’ve got to take on all comers.

“I walk around at flyweight, in or out of camp, I could cut down to light fly or minimumweight but there would be even less girls to box then!

“It’s tough to get sparring, never mind opponents, so I end up sparring heavier lads in the gym most of the time. I suck it up and get on with it.

“I’ve sparred with Rachel Ball (BCB stable-mate) throughout my boxing and kickboxing career, so it comes in handy for me when she’s around. I set a fast pace, as you’d expect for a flyweight, and I like to come forward although I can also box on the back-foot. I’ve learned to adapt.

“I know, through experience, that I can think on my feet and I had to do that on my debut. It felt like I was getting the ring rust off, at first. I edged it, now it’s on to September 22 where I want to go out there and make a name for myself, as someone who’s worthwhile supporting.”

The under-card also features Walsall favourites James Beech Jr and Levi Ferguson, Oldbury’s Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies, two-time national amateur champion Conah Walker, of Wolverhampton, turns over under the tutelage of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, who will be in his corner come fight night and ex-kickboxer Troi ‘the Hawk’ Coleman, from Burntwood, completes the line-up as a middleweight.

The under-card also features Walsall favourites James Beech Jr and Levi Ferguson, Oldbury's Ryan 'Stewart' Davies, two-time national amateur champion Conah Walker, of Wolverhampton, turns over under the tutelage of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, who will be in his corner come fight night and ex-kickboxer Troi 'the Hawk' Coleman, from Burntwood, completes the line-up as a middleweight.