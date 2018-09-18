Derrieck Cuevas to Face Silverio Ortiz at Heavyweight Factory’s “Rumble at the Rock 2” on Friday, Sept. 28

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Heavyweight Factory’s latest promotional signing, undefeated welterweight power puncher Derrieck Cuevas, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, will face Mexican veteran Silverio Ortiz over 10 rounds on the undercard of “Rumble at the Rock 2,” the professional boxing event on Friday, Sept. 28 in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

A former decorated amateur, Cuevas (17-0-1, 14 KOs) has torn through his professional opposition thus far. Ortiz (37-22, 18 KOs) is a true spoiler, having faced a long list of world champions and undefeated fighters and taken a number of their “0’s.”

Presented by Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory, in the night’s 10-round main event, Honolulu, Hawaii’s undefeated Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon (12-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBO-NABO Youth Junior Welterweight Championship against John “El Emperador” Rentería (16-4-1, 12 KOs) of Panama.

See Also

In the night’s 10-round co-main event, Miami via Ekibastuz, Kazakhstan’s Mussa “Warrior” Tursyngaliyev (7-0, 6 KOs) will take on Monteira, Colombia’s Deivi “El Cabo” Bassa (20-5, 12 KOs) for the WBA International Featherweight Championship. In an “All Florida” bout, undefeated welterweight Livan “Machine Gun Kid” Navarro (8-0, 5 KOs), from Miami (via Cuba) will face once-beaten Armando “The Gentleman” Alvarez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Key West.

Tickets for “Rumble at the Rock 2” cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500 VIP and are available through ticketmaster.com.

Cuevas sat down for the following interview during a break in training:

How does it feel fighting in the USA mainland for the first time?

I am happy to be fighting here in Hollywood Florida with my new team. I’m in phenomenal shape and, come September 28, I plan on showing it big time.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he’s a tough savvy Mexican veteran, but I will be prepared for anything he brings to the table. Mexico vs PR has always been a real draw when it comes to boxing and I invite all the Puerto Rican fans to come see me fight.

How long until we see you in a championship-level fight?

My promotional team at The Heavyweight Factory will take care of that for me. I have full faith in what my manager Alex Troya did when he brought me here. I’m working with my new trainer Jesse Robinson and within 18 months, I will hopefully be fighting for the world title. These people know what they’re doing and work hard for their fighters. I’m glad to be here.

Describe your style of fighting for the people who will be seeing you for the first time.

I don’t run away. I stand in the pocket and slip and make my opponents pay. I am working on power, explosivity and speed. That’s a dangerous combination. I can box. I can bang. I will get it on, how ever they want it. I want to be showman and a crowd pleaser.

How old were you when you realized you had above average punching power?

I must have been 13 and my coach at the time was telling others that I had pop in my punch. Then it just became part of my arsenal.

Would you ever consider an “All Puerto Rico” showdown with a fighter like Subriel Matias or Danielito Zorrilla?

Auntie and Daniel are my friends we spar often on the island. I have great respect for both guys, but once you step in the ring, it’s ‘go time’ no matter who it is.

Do you miss Puerto Rico when you train in the US?

I miss my family and my people but I’m a pro who is focused on getting to the top now and now is the time I will stay focused until I get to that big showdown for the title, coming soon to a theatre near you!