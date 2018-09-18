Gavin Warms Up Well Ahead Of European Title Tilt

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Frankie Gavin made a winning return to the ring on Sunday afternoon as he disposed of teak tough Halesowen veteran, Kevin McCauley, on BCB Promotions’ ‘Bilbao Bound’ show at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre.

The former British and Commonwealth King got six rounds under his belt as he steps up preparations ahead of his European title challenge against current champion, Kerman Lejarraga, in Bilbao.

“It was good to be back in there,” Gavin told bcb-promotions.com. “I’ve come down in weight and I was only six pounds over the weight limit for the fight in November. I felt good in there and I’m back in camp ready for the Lejarraga fight.”

Elsewhere, Gavin’s stablemate Brad ‘Bosh’ Thomas got a bloody welcome to life in the pro ranks as he drew with Worcester War Horse, Michael Mooney. Thomas’ nose was bloodied early on but the former white collar fighter braved it out and recorded a 39-39 draw.

Solihull’s Jordan Clayton made a welcome ring return after a nine month absence. The 24 year-old, fighting for the first time since his loss to Danny Butler last December, recorded a 40-36 win over Brierley Hill’s MJ Hall.

Birmingham heavyweight, Kash Ali, made easy work of Manchester’s Lee Carter. The Central Area Heavyweight Champion stopped Carter in the second round after a viscious body shot saw his opponent doubled up in pain unable to beat the count.