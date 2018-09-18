Levi Ferguson is determined to build on a successful pro boxing debut

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Levi Ferguson is living the life determined to build on a successful pro boxing debut with another hometown bout this weekend.

Ferguson will do battle for a second time under the lights of Walsall Town Hall on Saturday (September 22).

Ferguson is up and running in the paid ranks after a win at the same venue on May 21, where he defeated Paul Cummings by points landslide.

Referee Kevin Parker recorded a 40-36 verdict after Ferguson controlled the centre of the ring throughout, looking to walk down the tall Cummings.

He had a regimented approach about him and a decent variation of punches, throwing spiteful hooks and combinations.

The 22-year-old insists that’s just the start of his impact in the super welterweight division, where Brummie Ryan Kelly is making waves as the current Midlands champion.

The Pleck ABC graduate believes glories will be in his future, with the right application, and wants to build up a winning record quickly.

“In my eyes boxing is everything,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I like the discipline and the focus the sport has given to me. It’s kept me on a positive path, for as long as I can remember.

“Above all, I love to fight and I’m excited to be progressing in the right direction. I’m looking forward to performing again on September 22 and I’m confident I’ll get the win again.

“I’m improving daily and I’ll show the improvements I’ve been working on when I get into the ring. I’m an aggressive counter puncher, who likes to pile on the pressure.

“Hard work, discipline and dedication is key to anything in boxing and I bring that by the truck load. I’ve been around the gyms since I was 10 years old.

“It was exciting to make my debut, it was great to have my hand raised and it proved to me my style is more suited to the pros. It’s more hurtful there.

