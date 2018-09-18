Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder to be officially announced on Monday, but Vegas may miss out on the fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The heavyweight fight between lineal champion Tyson Fury and WBC kingpin Deontay Wilder will be officially announced on London on Monday, according to Frank Warren.

The British promoter, who looks after Fury, said no date or venue has yet been confirmed but that the west coast of the United States remains the short-priced favourite to host the event.

“I said it’s definitely going to happen and it’s going to happen,” said Warren in an interview with iFL TV. “We’ve got a press conference next Monday, Wilder will be in town, and that will be the start of the tour.

“We do London, then we go to New York, then on to Los Angeles.

“It’s been about deciding what venue it will go to – it’s not an issue because it’s a nice problem, it’s who is going to put up the most money.”

The fight originally believed to land in Las Vegas, Nevada but Warren revealed that they have some reservations about the city known as the ‘mecca of boxing’ hosting the event.

“You get the usual things with judges, depending on where it is going to take place. If you go to Las Vegas they want to appoint all the officials – we don’t particularly want that,” said Warren.

“We want the officials agreed between the two parties, and they should be as neutral as possible. That is one of the things we have been working on.”

The 30-year-old Fury 27-0 (19) is two fights back into his comeback after spending two-and-a-half years on the shelf dealing with drug and mental health issues. In August he scored an uninspiring 10-round points win over former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta of Italy.

Wilder 40-0 (39) is coming off a 10th round stoppage of quality Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz in March. The 32-year-old undefeated American has held the WBC title since January 2015.