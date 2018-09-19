Michael Dutchover Learning from WBA World Champion Danny Roman

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Junior lightweight Michael Dutchover (10-0, 7 KOs) has been receiving a priceless education in the lead up to his main event showdown with Bergman Aguilar (14-3-1, 4 KOs) this Friday night from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Dutchover, 20, has been sparring with reigning WBA super bantamweight champion Danny Roman in Los Angeles. The unbeaten prospect dishes on his relationship with Roman, his new found culinary skills, and what the fans in attendance and on the LiveStream can expect from the surging prospect this Friday night.

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

See Also

You were originally scheduled to face Luis Lopez, but he dropped out last week due to illness. The replacement fighter is Bergman Aguilar of Nicaragua. How do you stay focused on what you need to do to win?

“It’s one of those things that happens in boxing, especially to young guys like myself. I don’t let it affect me. I have a new guy in front of me. That’s how I view it. He’s in my way in what I want to accomplish, which is to win a world title. He’s not going to stop me from getting to that point.”

You’ve been sparring with WBA champion Danny Roman. What’s it like to learn from one of the best?

“Every single time I spar with Danny I learn something new. He’s a skillful fighter. A very smart boxer. I love working with him. I’m happy to have him in my corner. He helps me how to think through my punches. He talks to me after we spar and we go over things. It’s great to learn from a world champion.”

If boxing wasn’t a career option for you, what would you get yourself into? We hear you’re developing new culinary skills.

“I love everything related to fitness and nutrition. So I think I’d go the nutritionist route or study to become a physical trainer. I’m already learning a lot about nutrition. I cook my own meals. I do my own meal prep. I’m eating a lot of lean meats and vegetables and making them taste great. I get down in the kitchen. I’m learning how to cook on the fly and it’s great. When I go back home to Midland [Texas] to cook for my family, they come away very impressed.”

How do you expect to perform on Friday night?

“From when the first bell rings, I’m going to fight my fight. I’m not shooting for a knockout, but if it’s there, I’ll take it. I’m in peak shape right now. Come Friday, it’s showtime.”

Dutchover is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

For regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please check Banner Promotions Facebook Page , and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @BannerBoxing