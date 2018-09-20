Denny & Cartwright Clash For English Title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tyler Denny is ready to build on his last Town Hall outing when he goes in search of National Honours this weekend.

Denny outpointed Tom Stokes for the vacant Midlands middleweight title with a career-best performance at Walsall Town Hall last year.

Now ‘Ruthless’ will get the chance to make his mark at national level with a shot at the English crown at the same venue, which has been relinquished by Elliott Matthews.

The 10-round contest, mandated by the British Boxing Board of Control, will headline Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions show.

Co-challenger Reece Cartwright, from Leeds, has racked up 22 bouts of pro experience at the age of 24, with 21 wins and 12 TKOs to his credit.

The former IBF Youth titleist has a blemish on his record, though, after he was shockingly downed by the unheralded Rafael Chiruta in less than a round last year.

Unbeaten Denny, a product of Old Hill Boxing Club in Cradley Heath, didn’t turn pro until he was 24 and has since won nine out of 11 contests, with back-to-back draws along the way.

The 27-year-old southpaw now moves on to crunch time on a Sunday afternoon bill, which he believes will bring out nothing but his best.

Two six-rounders in 2018 have built him up for the opportunity, with landslide points successes over Raimonds Sniedze and Lewis van Poetsch.

It might be now or never for Denny, who could build a path towards the British honours currently held by stablemate Jason Welborn.

“I’m excited,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I’ve stayed in the gym since my fight last month (against van Poetsch) and I’ve watched my weight. The hard work starts here.

“Getting the right sparring is going to be very important for this one. Cartwright is 6ft 3in, so I need tall opponents. We’ve made inroads with that.

“I’ve been working with Ricky Summers (British title challenger) and Zach Parker (undefeated 16-0 prospect), who are both with BCB.

“I’ve also been trained alongside Frankie Gavin, who recentky joined the BCB stable too. It’s all great experience.

“It’s great to have the fight close to home, it wouldn’t have bothered me fighting away but it does make a difference to the atmosphere.

“It didn’t really feel like a home fight against Stokes, I wasn’t with BCB and he was and I went in there as a bit of an underdog. I proved people wrong and I hope to do that again.

“That was a good display from me and now I’ve got to take it to another level. I have that in me, the better the opponent the better I’ll perform.

“I’ve had a look at Cartwright and I’ve watched some of his fights on YouTube, including the one he lost. I’m not reading too much into that, he got buzzed and the referee jumped in.

“I know I’m getting to the stage where I could really do something to be proud of in boxing and I’ll give everything I’ve got to keep on progressing.”

Saturday’s undercard also features James Beech Jr, Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies, Conah Walker, Dani Hodges, and Troi ‘the Hawk’ Coleman.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard and £65 VIP ringside, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It will be £40 for entry on the door.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, are the show’s headline sponsors. They will host the weigh in and after-show party (over 18’s). Fight fans can received a ticket for the show, a bet, burger and beer at the casino post-fight, plus a free taxi from the Town Hall to the casino, and watch AJ versus Povetkin on the big screens for just £40! Interested in this special offer? Call Dawn now on 01922 645 222 or email sm.gc-walsall@rank.com.

Cartwright Confident Ahead Of Title Tilt

Reece Cartwright has vowed to start proving that he’s the best middleweight in the country by seizing the vacant English title at Walsall Town Hall this weekend.

Cartwright makes the trip from Leeds to co-challenge for the belt, relinquished by Elliott Matthews, against Rowley Regis’ Tyler Denny on Saturday (September 22).

The tall and powerful Cartwright, from Leeds, has racked up 22 bouts of pro experience at the age of 24, with 21 wins and 12 TKOs to his credit.

The 6ft 3in former IBF Youth titleist has a blemish on his record, though, after he was shockingly downed by the unheralded Rafael Chiruta in less than a round last year.

Unbeaten Denny, a product of Old Hill Boxing Club in Cradley Heath, didn’t turn pro until he was 24 and has since won nine out of 11 contests, with back-to-back draws along the way.

The new English boss between the two could build a path towards British honours, which is currently held by Denny’s BCB stablmate, Jason Welborn.

Cartwright is confident he can take on anyone at domestic level and has pulled out all of the stops in his preparations, travelling across Yorkshire to train at the famed Ingle’s Gym.

Watching how a world champion at his weight, WBO ruler Billy Joe Saunders, does things has given Cartwright further impetus to prove himself at domestic level.

He shrugged off the Chiruta setback to dismantle Argentinian Juan Adrian Monzon, who was counted out by a body shot, in three rounds of his May return.

“I’ve always been busy, all through my career, and I live the life of a full-time fighter,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I don’t have a job from 9am-5pm, I’m boxing 24-7.

“I train two to three times a day, it’s been a brilliant camp for this one and I’ve been training alongside Billy Joe at the Ingle’s Gym. It’s time to prove myself, I believe I’m the best middleweight in the country and I want to go out and get the glory that goes with that.

“This is just the start for me, I’m out to look good and win in style. I’m not underestimating Denny, far from it, I’m just confident in my ability.

“I know he’s a tricky southpaw, I’ve got the height advantage and I can punch, that’s what we will both bring to the dance come fight night. He’s got to nullify me and likewise. If I get the chance, I’ll knock I’m out. I suppose people will point out I’ve lost and been stopped before.

“I know what I did wrong that night, I was too relaxed and complacent and I wasn’t moving around the ring and defending myself like I can.

“I got put down with a good shot, but I’d recovered and I maintain the fight was stopped too early. I was OK when the referee jumped in.

“I’d never been dropped before and it won’t happen again. I’ve come back from that and now I’m going to Walsall to get that English title.

“The pressure is off me, away from home, and I’ll have my own support. I may not sell many tickets, but you’ll hear the ones that I have.”

As well as a 50/50 main event, Saturday’s undercard also features James Beech Jr, Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies, Conah Walker, Dani Hodges, and Troi ‘the Hawk’ Coleman.

