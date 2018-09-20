Reyes Jr. creates smiles during Children’s Cancer Center visit

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tampa native and unbeaten welterweight Mark Reyes Jr. recently spent time at the local Children’s Cancer Center where he hosted a special boxing clinic.

On September 15, a total of 18 children between ages 5 and 13 participated in the fun-filled clinic. During the hour long session, Reyes Jr. brought smiles to many young faces. The kids had a lot of energy and were excited to learn about boxing from one of Tampa’s young stars.

All participants were battling cancer or had a sibling fighting the disease. Reyes Jr. lost multiple family members to cancer and is strongly committed to helping knockout the disease. The 22-year-old is especially sensitive when it comes to children’s cancer.

“As a father of two, I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like for kids and their families to go through this,” said Reyes, who has a record of 7-0 with 5 knockouts and fights October 6 for the ABF Continental Americas welterweight title at the St. Petersburg Coliseum. “To fight such a vicious disease so early in their life is a very difficult task. It’s incredible that after everything the children and their siblings went through they can still smile. These kids are real heroes.”

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster and VIP tickets can be purchased by calling 813-734-2461.