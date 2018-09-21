2 for 1 Fight Club OC Ticket Offer For Doubleheader Shows

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

What could be better than to buy one ticket to a GREAT Fight Club OC show on Thursday, October 11th in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center and receive a FREE ticket to the big ESPN show on Friday, October 4th also in The Hangar and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

All you have to do is go to www.socafights.comand purchase a ticket to the October 11th show and for each ticket you purchase you will be sent a free ticket to the Golden Boy Promotions October 4th show. BUT you only have a week to do this as the promotion ends Thursday, September 27th. Just a way for Fight Club OC promoter Roy Englebrecht to say Thank You to all the fans that have supported the Fight Club OC shows over the past eight year.

And what a Doubleheader of two great shows will be in store of fans who take advantage of this special ticket offer!

See Also

The October 11th Fight Club OC show will feature undefeated 12-0 WBC Light Heavyweight Youth Champion and NABF Light Heavyweight Champion Ali Akhmedov (picture above left) who had his California debut August 8th on Tom Loeffler’s Hollywood Fight Nights Show. Ali is currently trained by Abel Sanchez at The Summit in Big Bear. Akhmedov is considered one of the top light heavyweight prospects in the world.

Also on the big six bout card on October 11th will be 5-0 Israel Mercado vs 3-2 Alfredo Hernandez which is a good matchup…. and 1-0 Leo Ruiz from Riverside vs TBA. The MMA side of the show is also impressive with a real Orange County feel featuring OC fighters Trent Meaux 6-5 from Fullerton, 1-1 Tyler Smith out of Huntington Beach, and 1-0 Richie Palomino from Santa Ana.

But the action really kicks off if in a big way on October 4th when you take advantage of this great 2 For 1 ticket offer in the next week. Here’s what Golden Boy Promotions has in store for fight fans in Orange County.

Remember you have until September 27th to purchase a ticket to the October 11th show and get a free ticket to the October 4th show. Go to www.socafights.com