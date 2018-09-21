Anthony Joshua feels the pressure ahead of Alexander Povetkin title fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) has admitted to feeling the pressure ahead of his world title defence against Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

“There’s loads of pressure, tons of pressure, it’s the reality,” said Joshua, 28, at a press conference this week. “We both know what we are in for, it’s the same with every fight.

“Roll with the punches, what more can I do than give my best. I’ll go out there and find a way to win.

“I know I have a lot of fire in my belly, that’s just as important as skills.”

The fight will be Joshua’s first at Wembley Stadium since his breakthrough victory over former long-time champion Wladimir Klitschko last year. The big Ukrainian remains the only boxer to defeat Povetkin when the pair clashed for Klitschko’s world titles in 2013.

“Skills and technique apart, we both have a big heart and can dig deep. We both showed that against Klitschko,” said Joshua. “The one who’s toughest will come out victorious.

“He’s one of the lightest heavyweights but that means he has speed. I spar cruiserweights like Lawrence Okolie who is fast and sharp.

“His strengths? I work alongside people who have the same strengths.”

The 39-year-old Povetkin, who is coming off a devastating fifth round knockout of fringe contender David Price on the Joshua versus Joseph Parker undercard in March, says he is in better shape now than when he challenged Klitschko for the same world titles five years ago.

“I think I am in very good shape, I’ve had a good camp,” said Povetkin through a translator. “AJ is one of the strongest in the division, I’m happy to have this opportunity and we will give the fans a good fight.

“The fight will show everything. Anthony is a very strong fighter but I am just as strong. When I fought Klitschko, I was much weaker and in worse shape than I am now.

“I never try to say anything ahead of time, you’ll see everything on fight night.”