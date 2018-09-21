Joseph Parker wants rematches against Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker will be an interested observer of Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povektin for the IBF, WBA and WBO belts at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Yes, of course I will watch,” Parker said in an interview with Sky Sports UK. “I will be observing their styles closely. I expect Joshua to win, but anything can happen in boxing.”

The 26-year-old from South Auckland lost a 12-round decision – and his WBO championship – to Joshua in March this year.

Parker put up a good fight and became the first man to take ‘AJ’ the distance that night in Cardiff.

“It is frustrating. I would have loved a rematch with Joshua at Wembley and I believe I am still in the frame, being the only pro to take him the distance,” said Parker.

The Las Vegas-based Kiwi returned to the ring in July to face top contender Dillian Whyte at London’s O2 Arena.

Parker started strongly and had Whyte in trouble in the twelfth and final round, losing a frustratingly close decision on the judges’ scorecards.

The back-to-back losses have seen Parker slide down the heavyweight rankings.

“Another 30 seconds and I would have beaten Dillian Whyte, and would be fighting Joshua at Wembley,” Parker said. “But that’s boxing and I must earn my way back.

“I will fight someone before the end of the year.

“As for Whyte, everyone wants to see a rematch and we should have got it on straight away. We will fight Whyte again as soon as he is willing.”