Marlins Park to Host Yuriorkis Gamboa & Juan Lopez Nov. 10 Updated

In the “REDEMPTION IN MIAMI” main event, former four-time world champion in three weight divisions and Olympic Gold Medalist YURIORKIS “El Ciclon De Guantánamo” GAMBOA will battle two-time world title challenger MIGUEL “Barreterito” BELTRAN, JR. in a ten round lightweight bout. In the co-feature, former three-time world champion in two weight classes JUAN “JuanMa” LOPEZ will clash with CRISTIAN RUBEN “Piedrita” MINO, also in a ten-round lightweight bout. “Redemption in Miami” will take place Saturday, November 10 at Marlins Park on the West Plaza in Miami, Florida and will be available live on pay per view, distributed by Integrated Sports Media, beginning at 9 pm ET / 6pm PT at a retail price of $24.95

“Redemption in Miami” is promoted by New Champions Promotions in association with Marlins Park. Ticket prices start at $60 and will go on sale Wednesday, September 26 at 10:00 am ET and be available at the Marlins Park ticket office and on line at www.marlins.com/boxing. Fight night doors will open at 6:00 pm and first bout will begin at 7:00 pm.

“I’ve been dreaming all of my life about bringing boxing to my people in Miami,” said Gamboa. “JuanMa and I went to a Marlins game last year and we fell in love with the atmosphere and talked about fighting here. Now it is reality.”

Gamboa (28-2, 17 KOs), from Guantanamo, Cuba now living in Miami, Fla., won Gold as a Cuban in the 2004 Olympic games and is a former featherweight world champion; former super featherweight world champion; former lightweight world champion and former unified world champion. Gamboa defected and made his professional debut in 2007, and two years and fourteen fights later, on April 17, 2009, became world champion, winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim featherweight title. After three successful defenses, Gamboa beat International Boxing Federation (IBF) featherweight champion Orlando Salido to become Unified Champion. Three fights later Gamboa moved up in weight and won the interim WBA super featherweight title and immediately moved up another weight class and won the interim WBA lightweight title, setting up a unification mega-fight against fellow undefeated Terrence Crawford. Gamboa rocked Crawford early in the fight in what has been considered Crawford’s toughest fight to date but eventually succumbed. Gamboa took his last bout on three weeks notice against former WBA Super Featherweight Champion Jason Sosa on November 25 at Madison Square Garden. Gamboa won a majority decision and told Sosa after the fight “I’m sorry i didn’t give you a better match, I only had 3 weeks to prepare. I needed 2 or 3 more weeks to lose the weight correctly. Of course the decision was good though.”

Miguel Beltran, Jr. (32-6, 21 KOs) hails from Los Mochis, Mexico, a boxing hotbed that has produced no less than five world champions. Miguel won twenty-six of his first twenty-seven fights leading to his first world title fight, on December 10, 2011, in his hometown Los Mochis, against International Boxing Federation (IBF) Super Featherweight Champion Juan Carlos Selgado. In the second round following an accidental head butt, the fight was stopped at the recommendation of the ringside doctor, was ruled a No Contest and Selgado retained the title. Beltran Jr. won his next fight, then was rewarded with another world title challenge, this time for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) super featherweight title against Roman Martinez at the Thomas & Mack Center on the undercard of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Sergio Martinez. It was a classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle, they fought on the inside and fought on the outside and at the end, Martinez won the title by split decision. Since then Miguel has stopped four of his last nine opponents.

Puerto Rico’s “JuanMa” Lopez (35-6, 32KOs) from Caguas Puerto Rico, was his country’s Olympic representative in 2004. He made his professional debut in 2005 and in his twenty-second bout won the WBO super bantamweight title against Ponce De Leon by TKO on June 7, 2007 and made five successful defenses. He then moved up to featherweight and won the WBO featherweight title on January 23, 2010 against Steve Levueno. He successfully defended that belt twice. JuanMa was also named the Puerto Rican Fighter of the Year in both 2008 and ’09.

Cristian “Piedrita” Mino (19-2, 12 KOs) from Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina made his professional debut on December 19, 2014 and fought an incredible number of bouts, ten in his first calendar year, sinning all but one by knockout. He followed that up with nine more bouts in his second year – winning all by knockout.

The pay per view show will include four bouts in all.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Redemption in Miami” in the USA on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH; and live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website www.fite.tv, each way for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.