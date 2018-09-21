Rockin Fights 32 weigh-in results

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

New York, September 20, 2018

The entire card for Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s, “Rockin’ Fights” 32 weighed in today at Modell’s Sporting Goods in Huntington Station on Long Island. All ten fighters looked fit and ready to go, ahead of tomorrow’s stellar night of fights at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. Tickets can still be purchased HERE. Doors open at 7:00PM, and the first bout is set for 7:45PM.

Weigh-In Results:

ABO INTERCONTINENTAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

10-ROUND MAIN EVENT

DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ: 139 lbs.

JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ: 139.8 lbs.

6-ROUND SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT

“ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO: 139.2 lbs.

MARQUIS HAWTHORNE: 141.2 lbs.

4-ROUND CRUISERWEIGHT BOUT

SHAUN KENNEDY: 179.2 lbs.

PEREZ AUGHTRY: 178.0 lbs.

4-ROUND SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT

JARED BONILLA: 136.8 lbs.

JOSE MAYSONET: 135.8 lbs.

4-ROUND WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

ALEX VARGAS: 144.0 lbs.

DERON LAWSON: 143.6 lbs.

FACTS:

“Rockin’ Fights” 32 on September 21st pits two local warriors in,

DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (16-1-1 7KO’s) fighting at The Paramount for the ninth time, against, JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ (9-3 1KO) who will be in his first main event and eleventh bout at The Paramount, for the ABO Intercontinental Title.

THE UNDERCARD:

Returning to The Paramount almost one year to the date of his last bout at the venue, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (East Hartford, CT 8-0 3KO’s) will take on tough Texan, MARQUIS HAWTHORNE (5-8-1 1KO). Hawthorne poses a great test for Laureano as the taller fighter, with great reach, thus Laureano will look to close the distance, by scoring on the inside.

In a battle of the pro-debut’s, NY Golden Gloves finalist, JARED BONILLA (Belmore, NY Pro-Debut) will take on Western New England Golden Gloves champion, JOSE MAYSONET (Hartford, CT Pro-Debut) in a 4-round, super lightweight bout.

23 year old, NY Golden Gloves champion, ALEX VARGAS (Bellport, NY Pro-Debut) will make his pro-debut at “Rockin’ Fights 32”. Vargas will step in with DERON LAWSON (Philadelphia, PA 0-1) who returns to The Paramount coming off a majority decision loss at “Rockin’ Fights”. Vargas vs Lawson will be a 4-round welterweight bout.

SHAUN KENNEDY (Huntington, NY 0-0 1 NC), a top executive at Four Seasons Sunrooms & Windows, returns to his backyard at The Paramount to take on PEREZ AUGHTRY (Buffalo, NY Pro Debut) in a 4-round, cruiserweight scrap

TICKETS:

