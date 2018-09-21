Tyson Fury signs contract for Deontay Wilder fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will meet WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder in the United States before the end of the year.

A date and venue is yet to be confirmed but Los Angeles’ Staples Center appears to be the frontrunner to host the event.

Fury broke the news on his Instagram account on the same weekend that domestic rival Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles against Russian veteran Alexander Povektin at Wembley Stadium in London.

See Also

“S**t just got serious. I’ve just signed my end of the deal for the Wilder fight, signed, sealed and delivered. It’s up to them now,” Fury wrote on social media.

“Deontay Wilder, you’re going to get it mate. You’re in big trouble. I’ve never met a man I couldn’t beat in the boxing ring or in the street.

“I know you’ve got a big punch, a big mouth. I know you want to win but you don’t want it like I do.

“I will out heart you. I will force my will upon you until you quit.

“That chin is going nowhere. I’ll absorb all the power and then I’ll detonate. Good night.”

An international tour is set to begin in London next week to officially announce the fight.