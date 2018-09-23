Anthony Joshua confident Deontay Wilder will accept April showdown in London

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) is confident that the fight with Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) will take place because the undefeated American knockout artist will be unable to resist sharing in a £100 million payday.

The 28-year-old Joshua, who drew a crowd of 80,000 fans to Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night to watch him stop perennial contender Alexander Povetkin of Russia in seven rounds, would be staking his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles against the American’s WBC crown.

The winner would be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The British superstar is scheduled to fight again at Wembley Stadium on April 13 and says he wants the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in the opposing corner for that bout.

“It will happen sooner or later for sure. That fight will happen,” said Joshua.

“We’ll find out who the best is sooner or later. I don’t think he wants to avoid me for too long because he’s getting towards the end of his career. This payday is his legacy.”

Before the fight can happen Wilder will first have to get past lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who he will face in either Las Vegas or Los Angeles on December 1.

Negotiations to match Joshua with Wilder collapsed in the summer with recriminations flying thick and fast from both sides.

This week promoter Eddie Hearn gave Team Wilder a deadline of six weeks to agree to terms for the April showdown.

If the fight falls through again, it is expected that Dillian Whyte will be in the opposing corner for a rematch of their entertaining 2015 clash for the British and Commonwealth titles.

But Joshua remains confident Wilder will accept the offer.

“If they want the deal, we can make it happen in April,” said Joshua. “The offer made to us had no real substance and will look like absolute peanuts when this fight is made.

“Now after an 80,000 crowd, all the exposure around the world and that finish, that offer will look like peanuts.”