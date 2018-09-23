Fight Night Live and Kings Boxing close out September at the Sands

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Following a Season II opener viewed by almost 197,000 and the revelation of its new title sponsor, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast partners with King’s Promotions once again, closing out the month of September with Tuesday Night Fights. Fans can catch all of the action in the center of the ring on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. live from the Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, Pa.

“Tuesday Night Fights! We love being able to present weeknight shows filled with up-and-coming fighters, giving fans the opportunity to relax in their living rooms and catch all the action on any device, including their big screens,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We’re looking forward to four or so hours of action, so catch us at home or on the go live, or anytime next week on demand through the miracle of Facebook.”

“King’s Promotions is ecstatic about almost 200,000 views for our Sept. 14 show, especially on short notice,” said Marshall Kauffman of King’s Boxing. “We continue to be one of the busiest promoters anywhere and we’re excited to bring the best-quality boxing to fight fans on Facebook.”

In the main event on Tuesday, Anthony Mercado (11-4, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia and Puerto Rico takes on Victor Vazquez (10-4, 3 KOs) in what figures to be an exciting super lightweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds for the World Boxing Foundation Silver International title. Also in action, undefeated featherweight prospect Stephen Fulton (13-0, 6 KOs) of Philly meets veteran Esteban Aquino (12-5, 7 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Middleweight Money Powell (7-0, 4 KOs), rising featherweight prospect Raeese Aleem (11-0, 5 KOs), heavyweights Colby Madison (6-0-2, 4 KOs) and Michael Coffie (3-0, 2 KOs) and featherweight Martino Jules(4-0) will all risk their undefeated records.

Now in its second season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE, Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly series that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 340 fighters and 11 promotions during 18 live event broadcasts since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

At more than 1.6 million views for the series, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has continued to deliver impressive numbers throughout its first 18 shows:

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 18-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of 90,001 views per event and more than 1.6 million total views.

The Sept. 2017 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the August 2017 CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000), the Sept. 2018 “Card Fit For Kings” from Philadelphia (195,620), the Sept. 2017 CES “Twin River Twinbill” from Lincoln, R.I. (157,000) and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” (151,253) all logged 150,000 or more views, and collectively the 18-show series has seen a total of 1,620,014 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 183,000 collective live post engagements(more than 10,100 per show), including more than 124,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 31,000 comments and more than 10,000 shares.

The Sept. 2017 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” set a new bar with 224,658 views and the Sept. 2017 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Sept. 2017 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

