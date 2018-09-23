Ruben Villa Returns as Headliner from Salinas Storm House Saturday, Oct. 13

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Featherweight standout Ruben Villa (13-0, 5 KOs)makes his fifth appearance of the year from his hometown of Salinas, Calif. when he headlines “New Blood” on Saturday, Oct. 13, from the Salinas Storm House.

Villa, 21, returns to his hometown for the second time since winning the vacant WBO Youth featherweight championship in April. In that bout, he handedly outpointed fellow prospect Marlon Olea for his first professional title.

The southpaw followed that performance with a knockout win over Ricardo Lopez in June and a unanimous decision win against Jose Santos Gonzalez in August.

“It’s exciting to be back in my hometown,” said Villa, who is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “All my friends and family are already asking for tickets. We sold out the last time we were here, and I think we’ll do it again this time.”

The livestream starts at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on our Facebook page with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

