Selina Barrios Retains NABF Lightweight Title with Dominating Unanimous Decision Over Patricia Juarez Inbox

Tonight at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX, San Antonio’s female boxing sensation, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (5-0, 2 KOs), remained undefeated with a dominating 10-round unanimous decision victory over Patricia Juarez (4-1), sister of WBC Bantamweight champion, Mariana “Barbie” Juarez (50-9-4, 13 KOs). With the victory, Barrios retains her NABF Lightweight title.

In the early rounds, both fighters were very active, throwing a lot of punches, but Barrios was the one landing the cleaner shots. Although Juarez was doing her best to box from the outside using a one-two combo, her power wasn’t enough to keep Barrios off her as she kept coming forward, landing her signature overhand right. Barrios hurt Juarez in round five, knocking her mouthpiece out with right hook, forcing the referee to stop the action momentarily. Juarez recovered but never was able to stop Barrios from coming forward as she continued to land thumping power shots. A clash of head butts cut Barrios on the forehead during the middle rounds, but she was never bothered by them. In the later rounds, Barrios continued to apply pressure, forcing Juarez to fight on the inside. Juarez showed a lot of heart making it to the final bell but came up short as Barrios remains undefeated. Scorecards read 100-89 and 99-91 twice all in favor of Barrios.

“I felt I controlled the fight from the opening bell,” said Selina Barrios. “Juarez was a very tough opponent and I give her a lot of credit for going the distance. I hit her with a lot of power shots and she hung in there. I didn’t feel any power in her punches, so I kept coming forward. I got the victory and I’m ready to fight any of the champions at Lightweight. Katie Taylor, Mikaela Mayer and Amanda Serrano, I’m coming for you guys. You can run, but you can’t hide.”

