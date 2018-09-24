Anthony Crolla looking forward to Vasyl Lomachenko clash, but must get past Daud Yordan first

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA number four ranked lightweight Anthony ‘Million Dollar’ Crolla 33-6-3 (13) could land his dream fight against world champion Vasyl ‘Hi-Tech’ Lomachenko 11-1 (9) providing he can get past WBA number two Daud Yordan 38-3 (26) on November 10.

The world title eliminator has been added to the undercard of the undisputed cruiserweight title fight between champion Oleksandr Usyk 15-0 (11) and challenger Tony Bellew 30-2-1 (20) at Manchester Arena that will be broadcast by Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

“I’d never be disrespectful and call Vasyl Lomachenko out but if he ever wants to fight in England and if I win on November 10 then there’s a good chance that fight happens,” Crolla said to Sky Sports UK.

“I’d love to get in the ring with him, he’s a fantastic fighter and one of the best fighters on the planet. It’s something that I’d look forward to, of course.”

WBA champion Lomachenko moved up in weight to claim the belt from Venezuelan veteran Jorge Linares 44-4 (27) by TKO10 in May in a fight that saw both combatants on the canvas. Crolla lost back-to-back fights to Linares on points in WBA world title bout in 2016-17.

The 31-year-old Mancunian is looking forward to returning to his second home after what has been a slow year for the former world champion.

“It’s a huge fight and I think mine and Daud Yordan’s styles will gel nicely, it’s going to be a great fight,” said Crolla.

“There’s a lot of people going on about me being on the undercard for the first time in a while, but I’m honoured to be on the card with two fantastic fighters, I go way back with Tony Bellew.

“I’m just happy to be back in Manchester. It’s been a bit of a slow year with injuries and stuff, but I believe I’m better than ever. In the gym I’m improving and I’m looking forward to being back.”

Perennial contender Yordan, 31, of Indonesia unsuccessfully challenged compatriot Chris John for the WBA featherweight title seven years ago, losing on points. South Africa’s Simpiwe Vetyeka 30-4 (18) stopped Yordan in the twelfth round in 2013 before going on to defeat John for the WBA 126-pound world title in his very next fight.