Peers Prepares to Face Kennerdale In All Merseyside English Title Clash

There’s nothing quite like a local Derby, whether Football or any sport but especially Boxing, to get the fans salivating and when it’s an all Merseyside clash it is without doubt the most mouth-watering of them all.

On Saturday 29th September, on neutral ground at Pride Park in Derby, the home of Derby County Football Club, life-long Everton fan Paul Peers will step into the ring against fellow Merseysider and staunch Reds fan Craig Kennerdale.

Adding extra spice to the contest, if being a Merseyside Derby wasn’t enough; there will be a Title Belt at stake, the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Silver English Welterweight Championship.

Speaking from his new home in the Orkneys, Peers made it clear he wasn’t just coming to make up the numbers.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight, it’s one that could and should have happened last year.

“We’re both from Liverpool, there’s no two ways about it the depth of talent in the city is growing all the time. Liverpool has produced so many Champions over the years, everything from English to World Champions, hopefully after the 29th my name will be added to the long, long list.

“I have every intention of boxing at my very best as I try to win this English title, as will Craig.

“I’ve seen that Craig is right up for this, he looks even faster now than when I see his training videos. That shows he’s fit and he’s ready, which makes for a good fight, as so am I.

“It will be storming fight, expect fireworks on the night, there’s so much a stake, not just bragging rights, I want that belt around my waist.”

Craig Kennerdale versus Paul Peers for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Silver English Welterweight title supports co-headliners Nathan Decastro versus Agoe Ashong, Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Commonwealth Super Middleweight Championship contest and Ross Doherty versus Gvido Seilis World Boxing League and European Boxing League European Welterweight Championships bout on the Daniel Gray promoted event at Pride Park in Derby on Saturday 29th September 2018.

There are also two non-championship contests featured on the event, exciting Super Bantamweight Emily Pugh makes her second pro outing against Latvia’s Veronika Sirajeva and Leed’s Super lightweight Jack Jones makes his professional debut against Dundalk, Ireland’s Michael Kelly.

The event is virtually sold out but there are a few tickets still available, for details please call Dan Gray on 07522 401454.