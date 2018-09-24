Stephen Fulton looks to stay undefeated this Tuesday in Bethlehem

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tomorrow night, undefeated featherweight prospect Stephen Fulton takes the next step towards being recognized as one of the emerging stars of the division when he takes on Esteban Aquino (12-5, 7 KOs) at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

The bout will be part of a ten-bout card promoted by King’s Promotions.

The main event will feature an eight-round junior welterweight battle between Anthony Mercado (11-4, 9 KOs) of Puerto Rico battling Victor Vazquez (10-4, 3 KOs) of Yonkers, New York.

Fulton of Philadelphia has an impressive mark of 13-0 with six knockouts.

In an era where most prospects do not see a serious challenge until they have fought more than 20 bouts, Fulton on the other-hand has already defeated five undefeated foes.

“Everything is good, I am ready to fight on Tuesday night,” said Fulton.

The 24 year-old Fulton doesn’t know too much about Aquino, but he is not taking him lightly.

“I don’t know much about him. I tried to fight some tape, but there wasn’t anything on him. This is not the 1st time that I have not seen my opponent, but it doesn’t mean that I won;t get the job done.”

With the quality wins already on his resume, Fulton feels the time for a big opportunity is in the future.

“I feel as though my time is now. I can see myself fighting for, and winning a world title in either 2019 or early 2020.”

Fulton believes that being from one of boxing hotbed cities in Philadelphia is a bonus as he can get great sparring with top-notch fighters.

“It helps being from Philadelphia. It makes a big impact that a lot of great fighters are from here. Sure there is a little pressure when you start winning to become the next champion, but it also makes you a better fighter.”

“Tuesday night, I am looking to show my skills and show separation that will let everyone know that I am on another level. I just want to continue to progress as I have some good fights lined up after this. The fans should just stay tuned as I am almost there.”

In six-round bouts:

Raeese Aleem (11-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas takes on Alcides Santiago (6-2, 5 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico in a super bantamweight bout.

Joe Hanks (22-2, 14 KOs) of Newark, NJ will takes on Terrance Marbra (9-6, 7 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, FL in a heavyweight contest.

Eric Spring (10-2-2, 1 KO) of Reading PA fights James Robinson (5-11-5, 1 KO) of York, PA in a super welterweight fight.

Colby Madison (6-0-2 ,4 KOs) of Owings Mills, MD risks his undefeated mark against Nicoy Clarke (2-1) of Jersey City, NJ in a heavyweight fight.

Money Powell (7-0, 4 KOs) of Fort Mitchell, AL squares off with Josue Obando (16-22-1, 12 KOs) of Jaisco, MEX in a middleweight bout.

Michael Coffie (3-0, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Curtis Head (4-2, 3 KOs) of Southfield, MI in a heavyweight fight.

Kenny Robles (3-1, 1 KO) of Staten Island, NY will fight Corey Gulley (2-2-2) of Killeen, TX in a junior welterweight fight.

In a four-round bout, Martino Jules (4-0) of Allentown, PA will fight Felix Sosa (1-0, 1 KO) of Jersey City, NJ in a battle of undefeated featherweights.