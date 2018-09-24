Title Heartbreak For Tyler Denny

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rowley Regis’ Tyler Denny suffered English title heartbreak on Saturday evening after a nasty facial injury put paid to his chances of earning national honours.

The 27 year-old suffered a first career defeat as his English Middleweight Title fight, sponsored by S&R Construction, with Reece Cartwright, at Walsall Town Hall, was waved off in the 8th round.

Denny had a deep gash to his lip, and a badly swollen eye, when referee Terry O’Connor sought the views of the ringside doctor for a second time midway through the eighth round. Rightly, the fight was waved off giving Leeds’ Cartwright the belt.

In truth, it was a deserved victory for Cartwright who boxed well behind an unorthodox jab and he would have surely been up on all three judges cards at the top of the stoppage.

Denny, the Midlands Area Champion, will come again no doubt but he faces a spell on the sidelines as he waits for his facial injuries to heal having received four stitches to his lip.

Wolverhampton debutant, Conah Walker, stole the show as far as the undercard to this BCB Promotions show was concerned.

The Ricky Hatton youngster blew away Jan Korec, securing a fourth round stoppage. Fellow debutant, Troi ‘The Hawk’ Coleman impressed against the teak-tough Louis Van Poetsch. The Burntwood boxer can be pleased with his first foray into the pro game having made the switch from the unlicensed scene.

Fellow Burntwood boxer, Dani Hodges, made it two wins on the bounce since switching from kickboxing as she overcame Poland’s Sonia Klos.

Walsall duo, James Beech Jr and Levi Ferguson, both cruised to victory over Simas Volosinas and Jordan Grannum respectively whilst Oldbury’s Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davis bounced back from a first career defeat to beat Jamie Quinn over six rounds.

BCB Promotions’ next show take splace in Stoke on Saturday, 20th October before they return to Walsall Town Hall on Saturday, 27th October. For more information, visit www.bcb-promotions.com.