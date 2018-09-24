Tony Bellew labels Oleksandr Usyk a “big fool”, Usyk calls Bellew “arrogant”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Outspoken Liverpudlian Tony ‘Bomber’ Bellew 30-2-1 (20) insists undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 15-0 (11) can do nothing to rattle him ahead of their November 10 clash at the Manchester Arena.

The two came face-to-face at the Anthony Joshua versus Alexander Povetkin fight at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

“Of course he tried to get to me in that stare-down but if he thinks that is going to do anything to me, never mind get me worried, he is just a big fool,” Bellew said of the meeting to Sky Sports UK. “He tried to intimidate but I am not scared of him, at all.”

The 31-year-old Usyk, the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF 200-pound champion, gave Boxing Social his take of the ringside meeting.

“’I’m here, super star’.” Usyk said Bellew told him. “I said, ‘Okay, okay’. I have a feeling that Tony is a bit arrogant.”

In an interview with FightHype, Bellew said there was a bit more to their conversation.

“I told him to his face: ‘You are nothing, I don’t fear nothing, I don’t fear you, I am not in awe of you and on November 10th I am going to punch you in the face as hard as I can’,” Bellew recalled.

The 35-year-old Bellew, who will be moving down in weight after back-to-back victories over David Haye at heavyweight, will be a sizeable underdog in the fight after the Ukrainian proved himself the dominant cruiserweight in the world with his tournament win in the World Boxing Super Series.

But promoter Eddie Hearn insists it is an even fight on paper.

“I wasn’t mad on the fight because it’s a very dangerous fight,” Hearn said earlier this week. “I would always joke with Tony and say, ‘I ain’t letting you fight Usyk’. We talked about the Usyk-Gassiev winner and I told him, ‘I’m not letting you fight him.’

“I know he’s up against it but I see this as a 50-50 fight now. I see odds at 4/1 for Bellew and stuff like that but I see a 50-50 fight as Tony finds ways to win.

“With this fight if he wins he would have done absolutely everything and more than he could have ever dreamed of so for me, win or lose, this is Bellew’s last fight.”