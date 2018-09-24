WBSS Championship Final Super Middleweight Division: George Groves vs. Callum Smith

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The postponed first-season finale of the World Boxing Super Series’ (WBSS) super middleweight division will take place this Friday (Sept. 28), when World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight world champion “Saint” George Groves is challenged by undefeated fellow Brit, Callum “Mundo” Smith, to air live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, exclusively on Super Channel in Canada.

Super Channel acquired the exclusive rights in Canada to broadcast the World Boxing Super Series from MP & Silva, a leading international media company that provides media rights, digital, technology and sponsorship services.

Groves vs. Smith, presented by Sauerland Event, was postponed from its originally planned June 2 date due to Groves’ shoulder surgery from an injury he suffered in his February17th WBSS semifinals 12-round unanimous decision victory against Chris Eubank, Jr.

See Also

The 30-year-old Groves (28-3, 20 KOs), fighting out of London, knocked out defending WBA super middleweight champion Fedor Chudinov (14-1) in the sixth round of their May 27, 2017 title fight.

His first title defense was a fourth-round stoppage of Jaime Cox in the opening round of the WBSS, followed this past Feb. with his aforementioned win over Eubank (26-1). In addition to Chudinov, No. 1 -tournament seeded Groves has defeated world champions Glen Johnson and James DeGale, “It has been a long preparation for the fight. I am fit, I am healthy, I have put in the work.

“This will be the toughest test yet in the tournament, but I am boxing better than ever, and I don’t see Callum posing a threat, I expect another comfortable win. We are preparing for the very best Smith possible. We know what to do and I am capable of it, I just need to get it done.”

Smith (24-0, 17 KOs), 28, won a 12-round unanimous decision from previously undefeated Erik Sjoglund (26-0) in the WBSS opening round. The Liverpool boxer whose three brothers are boxers was supposed to fight former WBA and WBO light heavyweight Juergen Braehmer in the WBSS semifinal round, but Braehmer pulled out and he was replaced late by unbeaten Nicky Holken (13-0), who Smith defeated by way of a 12-round unanimous decision.

“I am in a good place, feeling good,” WBC Diamond belt holder Smith commented. “I feel comfortable in winning. I just feel I am a better fighter than anyone he has fought in this tournament. I feel confident I will come out on top. The fans should be in for a treat, I am looking forward to becoming a world champion.”

Five exciting fights on the “Groves vs. Smith” card, promoted by Sauerland Event, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

In the co-featured event, Eubank (26-2, 20 KOs) takes on his Irish opponent, J.J. “Slick” McDonagh (16-4, 8 KOs), in a 10-round bout. British super lightweights Darren Surtees (8-0, 5 KOs) and Kane Baker (8-4) square off in an eight-round bout, undefeated British cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (7-0, 5 KOs) meets Tamas Kozma (6-6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder, and Dutch heavyweight Kem Ljungquist (4-0, 2 KOs) faces Mourad Omar (4-1, 4 KOs), of Egypt, in an eight-round match to open the broadcast.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

All WBSS super middleweight championship fights will also be available on Super Channel On Demand.

Super Channel has aired major boxing events during the past two years like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, Lomachenko vs.Marriaga, Crawford vs. Indongo, Smith vs. Williams II, Frampton vs. Donaire, Fury vs. Seferi, Frampton vs. Jackson, and the entire first WBSS season.

To watch all the World Boxing Super Series action live, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.