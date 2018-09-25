Professional Boxing at The Hottest Club in DTLA • The Exchange • Thursday October 18th

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The hottest nightclub in Downtown L.A. will once again be host to the hottest boxing show in Los Angeles as PR Sports, Bash Boxing, and Churchill Promotions team up for DTLA FIGHTS 5: CHURCHILL CHALLENGE on Thursday, October 18th at 7:00pm.

In just four shows, DTLA FIGHTS has quickly become a springboard for some of Southern California’s hottest young boxing talent, featuring the likes of prospects Ryan Garcia, Shane Mosley Jr., Arnold Barbosa, Ferdinand Kerobyan, Jessy Martinez, Seniesa Estrada, Damien Lopez, and Madiyar Ashkeyev. The former home to the L.A. Stock Exchange and current 4story nightclub will once again play host to the coming out parties of young hopefuls from the area.

DTLA FIGHTS 5: CHURCHILL CHALLENGE is scheduled to include local favorite Adan Ochoa

(6-1, 3 KOs) in his first 6 rounder against heavy hitting James Thomas (6-3, 6 KOs) in the featherweight division.

A pair of Wild Card West Boxing Club pugilists will bring their faithful crowds to DTLA on October 18th. First, FilipinoAmerican out of Santa Ana Gloferson Ortizo (12-1-1, 6KOs) takes on undefeated Mario Esparza (4-0-2, KO) out of Las Vegas, Nevada in a 6 rounds Light Welterweight showdown. While Canadian import Kareem Hackett (3-0, 3KO) takes on David Damore out of Phoenix, Arizona over 4 rounds of Cruiserweight action.

DTLA FIGHTS 5: CHURCHILL CHALLENGE will also feature undefeated prospects Ruben Campus (4-0) and Damien Lopez (6-0-1), Middleweight Brandyn Lynch (6-1), and the professional debut of Anthony Garnica.

Tickets to DTLA FIGHTS 5: CHURCHILL CHALLENGE start at $60 and are available online at churchillboxing.com or DTLAFights.com and will be available at the EXCHANGE L.A. Box Office.

Doors Open at 6:00pm; First Bout at 7:00pm.

All bouts are subject to change.