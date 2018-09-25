TwitterFacebook

Stephen Fulton vs Esteban Aquino – Weights from Bethlehem, PA

25 September 2018
King's Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Weights for Tuesday night’s fight card at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center that is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Anthony Mercado 140.8 – Victor Vazquez 137.9
Stephen Fulton 124 – Esteban Aquino 123.2
Raeese Aleem 121.9 – Alcides Santiago 122.6
Joe Hanks 253 – Terrance Marbra 220
Eric Spring 153.3 – James Robinson 152.9
Colby Madison 241 – Nicoy Clarke 211.5
Money Powell IV 163.1 – Josue Obando 165
Michael Coffie 270.5 – Curtis Head 257
Martino Jules 124.5 – Felix Sosa 124.1
Kenny Robles 138.2 – Corey Gulley 140.6Tuesday, September 25th–FIGHT NIGHT

6:30 p.m. Fight Night

See Also

Location: Sands Bethlehem Event Center
77 Sands Blvd,
Bethlehem, PA 18015
5:30 p.m. Doors Open
6:30 p.m. 1st bout
7:00 p.m. FightNight Live stream begins

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US