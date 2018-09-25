Stephen Fulton vs Esteban Aquino – Weights from Bethlehem, PA
Weights for Tuesday night’s fight card at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center that is promoted by King’s Promotions.
Anthony Mercado 140.8 – Victor Vazquez 137.9
Stephen Fulton 124 – Esteban Aquino 123.2
Raeese Aleem 121.9 – Alcides Santiago 122.6
Joe Hanks 253 – Terrance Marbra 220
Eric Spring 153.3 – James Robinson 152.9
Colby Madison 241 – Nicoy Clarke 211.5
Money Powell IV 163.1 – Josue Obando 165
Michael Coffie 270.5 – Curtis Head 257
Martino Jules 124.5 – Felix Sosa 124.1
Kenny Robles 138.2 – Corey Gulley 140.6
6:30 p.m. Fight Night
Location: Sands Bethlehem Event Center
77 Sands Blvd,
Bethlehem, PA 18015
5:30 p.m. Doors Open
6:30 p.m. 1st bout
7:00 p.m. FightNight Live stream begins
Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.