Ultimate Boxxer Chief Ben Shalom discusses Ultimate Boxxer II and ambitions for Ultimate Boxxer

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Ultimate Boxxer returns on the evening of Friday, November 2 at the Indigo at the O2, London and will see 8 of Britain’s rising Light Heavyweights square off to see who will become the next Ultimate Boxxer

The event will showcase some of Britain’s Light Heavyweight rising stars that will include former English Champion Joel Mcintyre, undefeated prospects Shakan Spitters and Sam Horsfall alongside former amateur and/or pro champions in Dec Spelman, John McCallum, Darrell Church, Jordan Joseph and Sam Smith.

The evening’s hard hitting fast paced action will also be accompanied by a DJ set from world class DJ Charlie Sloth, along with appearances from boxing greats Paul Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Anthony Crolla and Chris Eubank. It really is an entertaining evening that ticks all the boxes.

Ultimate Boxxer is the brainchild of the Manchester-born lifelong lover of boxing Ben Shalom. Shalom, who has been a part of major entertainment events all over Britain for many years, opened up on why he decided to pursue the Ultimate Boxxer venture.

He said, “Firstly, I have always loved boxing and always wanted to develop sporting talent. These two passions led me to Ultimate Boxxer.

“Ultimate Boxxer has something for everybody. If you are a looking for big hitting boxing action, it has it. If you are looking for a quality night out that rivals that of a top-class nightclub – Ultimate Boxxer is for you. It’s designed to tick every box as well as uncover future stars of boxing.”

After a successful first Ultimate Boxxer at the Manchester Arena formerly known as the M.E.N Arena, Manchester’s spiritual home of big-time boxing, London is the next destination for the Ultimate Boxxer bandwagon arrive at, and Shalom gave his take on what boxing fans can expect from the in-ring action.

The Manchester native stated, “It’s really going to be a big hitting night of action. The Light Heavyweight division always produces good fights, whether it is on a World or Domestic scale.

“All the fighters in the contest pack a serious punch, and it’s really hard to pick who is going to win. The last Ultimate Boxxer sprang a surprise and it the second one could too. It’s anyone’s to win and it’s going to be a fantastic night in and out of the ring.”

Tickets for Ultimate Boxxer II on November can be purchased by visiting https://www.ultimateboxxer.com/tickets/