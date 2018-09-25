VMS Management signs Philadelphia Fighters Eric Hunter and Dhafir Smith

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

VMS Management is proud to announce the signing of Philadelphia based fighters Eric Hunter and Dhafir Smith.

“I am happy to have both Eric and Dhafir in the fold,” said Vinny Scolpino of VMS Management. “Eric is coming off fighting for the world title, and he has always been thought of being an immensely talented fighter. With just a couple of fights, Eric can get back to the world championship level, and I think the experience of challenging will help him bring home a world title. Dhafir is a veteran who has shown that he will fight anybody. I think with some guidance, he will can get the right fights, and get some quality wins under his belt.”

The 32 year-old Hunter has a record of 21-4 with 11 knockouts.

Hunter has been a pro for 13 years and has had quality wins over Tyrell Samuel (9-1); Jules Blackwell (7-0-2); Wilshaun Boxley (5-1); Jerry Belmontes (17-0); Yenifel Vincente (25-2-2); Daniel Ramirez (11-1-1); Rene Alvarado (21-3) and Antonio Escalante (29-7).

On April 9, 2016, Hunter challenged IBF Featherweight champion Lee Selby in London, England.

Hunter dropped Selby in round two with a wicked left hook, but came up just short in his bid to become world champion.

“It’s been over two-years, and I am ready to fight, and I feel within two or three fights I can be fighting for a world championship. I need to get my feet wet 1st, but if something comes up sooner, I will be ready. I know that I can become world champion,” said Hunter.

Smith has a deceiving record of 27-25-7 with four knockouts.

Smith has wins over Tomasz Nowak (8-2-1), Henry Mayes (5-0), Brandon Mitchem (25-4-1), Jonathan Reid (34-6), John Johnson (12-1), Former world champion Jeff Lacy (25-3), Quinton Rankin (4-1) & Anthony Ferrante (12-3).

VMS Management, Inc. has well-known stable of fighters including:

Lightweight Calixto Cruz of Springfield, Massachusetts, who will be making his pro debut on October 20th; Super Welterweight Shawn “Killa” Cameron (10-3, 5 KOs); Flyweight Jobert “Little Pacman” Alvarez (18-2-2, 7 KOs); Light Heavyweight Derrick “Bad Boy” Whitley (24-25-3, 11 KOs); Super Lightweight Zack “AK-47” Ramsey (8-4, 4 KOs);Welterweight Miguel Ortiz (3-1, 1 KO); Welterweight Emmanuel Lartey (16-3-1, 7 KOs); Super Middleweight Thomas Awinbomo (25-8-1, 21 KOs); Super Bantamweight Elisa Collaro (0-1-1) Heavyweight Aaron Kinch (5-5-2, 1 KO); Welterweight Ibrahim “King” Shabazz (2-4-1); Cruiserweight Ignacio Macho Camacho (0-0-1); Super Bantamweight Apollo Welch (3-0, 1KO); Heavyweight Tyyeb Beale (9-6-1, 3 KOs); Super Featherweight Isreal Suarez (4-6-2, 1 KO); Super Featherweight William Whitt (2-0, 1 KO); Super Lightweight Jonathan “Smooth” Figueroa (2-1, 1 KO); Welterweight Albert Mensah (31-7-1, 15 KOs); Super Flyweight Marvin Mabait (19-3-2, 13 KOs); Super Welterweight Simon Sayes (0-2-1) John Mosley, Welterweight Raymond Narh (26-6-1, 21 KOs) and more.

Fighters that VMS Management, Inc have managed in the past are FORMER WORLD CHAMPION Joshua Clottey (39-5, 22 KOs); FORMER WORLD CHAMPION Joseph “King Kong” Agbeko (35-5, 26 KOs) Heavyweight Robert Hawkins (23-24, 7 KOs); Super Lightweight Ben Tackie (31-13, 18 KOs); Middleweight Emmanuel Clottey (29-10, 17 KOs) FORMER WORLD CHAMPION Alejendro Berrio (38-8, 32 KOs); Super Lightweight Louis “Cruz Control” Cruz (12-4, 6 KOs) and many more.