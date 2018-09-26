BCB Promotions joins forces with Wolverhampton University

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BCB Promotions have joined forces with Wolverhampton University to offer their students the opportunity to train with professional boxers every day.

BCB are opening the doors at their HQ in Wednesbury to students enrolled at either City or Walsall Campus to train with the likes of British Champion, Jason Welborn, English Champion, Kyle Williams, or former amateur champion turned professional, Lauren Johnson.

For just £3 a session students can train alongside some of the country’s best boxers and be trained by fully qualified professional coaches.

Lauren Johnson, who is also a Sports Assistant & Fitness Instructor at the University, said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to get fit and learn the art of boxing. “It’s the perfect match for me as it combines my day job with that of a boxer for BCB Promotions – one of the UK’s fastest growing boxing companies.”

“We are looking forward to working with the students,” added BCB’s Head Trainer, Paul Mann. “It will be great to welcome them to our gym and they will have the opportunity to see what life is like as a professional sports person. We are charging just £3 a session as we want to be as inclusive as possible. It’s a great way to get fit and get some discipline into your life.”

Lauren and the team will be at the Freshers Open Day at Walsall campus today (Wednesday) and at City Campus on Friday. Students can find out more at the BCB Stall or can email paul@bcb-promotions.com for more information.

Sessions take place Mon-Fri 10am-12 noon, Sunday Mornings, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

BCB HQ is situated on Wharfedale Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9AG.