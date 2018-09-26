Carl Frampton warns Josh Warrington not to underestimate him ahead of IBF featherweight title clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Interim WBO featherweight champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 26-1 (15) has warned IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 27-0 (6) he still has plenty left in the tank ahead of their December 22 clash at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

“I am not thinking about retirement; I am enjoying boxing so will keep going,” said the 31-year-old from Belfast in Northern Ireland.

“It would be nice to go out on top because not many people get it right. It would be good to go out on a big win rather than someone who is chasing a win. Look at how Ricky Hatton ended, or Roy Jones Jnr.

“A good year would be Warrington, and then (the third fight in a trilogy with) Leo Santa Cruz. Beating Warrington would not be a big enough win for me to retire on. I would like to do Windsor Park again in the summer. We will see.”

Frampton, who is coming off a dominant ninth-round stoppage of tough Australian Luke Jackson at Windsor Park in Belfast in August, will train for the fight in Manchester under coach Jamie Moore.

“It will be a depressing Christmas if I get beat. But I believe I will win it convincingly,” said the proud Ulsterman.

“I have beaten a number of opponents better than Josh Warrington. It would be a bad Christmas if I lost but I have a life outside of boxing. I have two kids and a wife (Christine) and I will enjoy Christmas no matter what – but it will be better as world champion.”

Frampton believes he is a chance to stop the light-punching Warrington within the distance.

“Josh has prominent eyes and cheekbones and I think I will cut him badly,” he said.

Warrington, 27, of Leeds caused a minor boilover when he outpointed Welshman Lee Selby in May to claim the IBF 126-pound title. It’s a feat he is looking at repeating against Frampton where he will again be the underdog.

“If he’s in there and it’s hard and he’s hurting he will be thinking, ‘My pipe and slippers are only around the corner’,” said Warrington of Frampton’s retirement plans. “That’s where I will go up levels. I’m going in there willing to die.

“When we get into those later stages we will see how mentally strong he is then. It’s down to me to take him there.”