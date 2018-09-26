Devin Haney: 19-year old Contender Promotes own Fight this Friday on ShoBox Inbox

Oscar de la Hoya, Floyd Mayweather , the Klitschko Brothers, Miguel Cotto, and…Devin Haney?

Most boxing fans know that the 19-year Haney is one of the most talented young American boxers in the professional ranks, and the aforementioned icons of the sport represent an elite level of success in the ring that all young contenders aspire to.

However, there is one title in common with these names that Haney has already earned, which is that of “promoter.”

In addition to taking the next step up in competition when he faces former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (33-2-2, 21 KOs) this Friday at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, on ShoBox: The New Generation, the undefeated Haney (19-0, 13 KOs) is promoting the show, having recently obtained his promoter’s license from the California State Athletic Commission. “I’ve been saying for a while now that I always felt like I was my own promoter,” explained Haney. “And I feel like a lot of other fighters are their [own] promoter as well because they do all the marketing, they do their social media, and they’re getting their name out there. I’m just one of the fighters that took the initiative to actually go get my promoters license and go all the way with this.” The precocious Haney is not content with just producing an event to showcase his own talent, but he also envisions the newly minted Devin Haney Promotions as maintaining an entire roster of young fighters, and he is not wasting anytime starting this phase of his company. “I’m working with one fighter right now, Darren Cunningham,” announced Haney. “He’ll actually be on the card [this Friday] as well, he’s 6-0. I want to keep a stable of many more fighters.”

