Joel McIntyre reveals his secret for winning Ultimate Boxxer II

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Portsmouth puncher Joel McIntyre disclosed his plans to win the second Ultimate Boxxer tournament

Leigh Park light-heavyweight, Joel McIntyre (17-2), heads into the next edition of the Ultimate Boxxer series at The Indigo at The O2 on November 2 and unveiled his tactics to triumph in the tournament.

The 30-year-old divulged, “I have been doing sparring sessions that are high-paced three by three’s in preparation already, but ultimately it comes down to recovery. Fitness is all about recovery and I consider it a big part of my game plan, without giving too much away.

See Also

“Recovery will be essential in the tournament, not just in-between rounds but in-between bouts as well. I work on my recovery after sessions; it’s all about slowing the heartrate, reducing lactic acid and muscle fatigue. It’s a high impact, high intensity sport and recovery is vital.”

The former English light-heavyweight champion, nicknamed ‘El Toro’, enters the competition as the most experienced and decorated of all eight contestants with over 100 professional rounds under his belt.

He affirmed, “I’ll be going in as the 20-fight veteran, so I’m more experienced than the other contestants, although I only had 12 amateur bouts.

“My weight and my diet are one of the many things that will be faultless, I’ve been in the game a long time now, I’m 30 so no spring chicken, but I feel I’m in my prime and I basically can’t afford to lose, and that will reflect in my training, as I’m 100 per cent dedicated.”

The 175-pounder also aims to approach the competition having researched all the competitors taking part to be fully prepared for the varied styles they can bring.

“My trainer, Daron Wiseman, can analyse boxing better than anyone I know so we are looking at all the other opponents and their different styles. There’s a kid that’s 6ft 6in and one who’s 5ft 9in so they will all pose different problems, but we will come up with the different solutions.”

Ultimate Boxxer II takes place on November 2 at The Indigo at The O2 and features light-heavyweight prospects John ‘Johnboy’ McCallum (11-1), a seven-time national amateur champion from Edinburgh with only one loss on his pro-record coming through injury; the highly-touted unbeaten 6ft 6in Shakan Pitters (7-0), 29 from Birmingham; courageous Dec ‘Kyd Nytro’ Spelman (12-1) who returns to the biggest stage yet since his tragic fight with the late Scott Westgarth; Southern Area title contender Jordan Joseph (7-2-1); British Challenge belt champion ‘Dazzling’ Darrel Church, (7-2-1); Frimley’s fledgling pro Sam Horsfall (2-0), widely considered as the wildcard after turning professional only earlier this year; and Paddy Fitzpatrick’s protégé ‘Sniper’ Sam Smith (5-1).

Love Island’s Idris Virgo (2-0) also appears as he takes part in his third pro fight on the undercard in his first appearance in the ring since his stint on TV’s most popular reality TV show.

The lucrative £50k prize money and the newest prize in boxing, the sought-after golden robe bestowed personally by Ricky Hatton, await the winner of the ground-breaking new tournament that mixes sport with youth culture and entertainment, with Britain’s biggest DJ Charlie Sloth in attendance alongside many other special guests.

Founded on a desire to make the professional game more accessible for boxers and fans alike, Ultimate Boxxer II will be shown on multiple platforms for all generations, with live coverage on Facebook via UNILAD from 8.15pm, before going live on Freeview on Channel 5Spike from 10pm.

Follow Ultimate Boxxer on Twitter: @UltimateBoxxer

Follow Ultimate Boxxer on Instagram: @UltimateBoxxer

Follow Ultimate Boxxer on Facebook: Ultimate Boxer Official Facebook

Follow Ultimate Boxxer on YouTube: Ultimate Boxxer Official YouTube Channel

Ultimate Boxxer partners with: UniLad, Spike, MyProtein, Ticketmaster, AXS, Voltarol, Indigo at The O2