Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton London Press Conference Photos

Lee has written for Ringnews24 for over 7 years and he helps run the site on a daily basis. He has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years. He enjoys traveling to watch fights in-particular trips to Las Vegas for big fight nights.

Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington went head to head yesterday in London at the Grosvenor House hotel to promote their December 22nd IBF world featherweight championship clash. The fight will take place at the Manchester Arena and will be broadcast live on BT Sport on Pay Per View. Tickets go on sale today for those interested in attending the bout.

Considering that this fight has real potential to be a crowd pleaser, there were surprisingly few media in attendance. But perhaps that was down to the fact that this event involves two fighters who neither are from London and not because there is little chance that it could turn out to be a featherweight classic!

Since quotes from the press conference have already been reported on Ringnews24, this will primarily be a photo-laden report. Quotes can be found here: www.ringnews24.com/2018/09/25/warrington-v-frampton-press-conference-quotes/

See Also

Below are some exclusive photos: