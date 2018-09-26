TwitterFacebook

Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton London Press Conference Photos

26 September 2018
2018-09-25T130017Z_1996170781_RC11AC2901F0_RTRMADP_3_BOXING-FEATHERWEIGHT-WARRINGTON-FRAMPTON
Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington went head to head yesterday in London at the Grosvenor House hotel to promote their December 22nd IBF world featherweight championship clash. The fight will take place at the Manchester Arena and will be broadcast live on BT Sport on Pay Per View. Tickets go on sale today for those interested in attending the bout.

Considering that this fight has real potential to be a crowd pleaser, there were surprisingly few media in attendance. But perhaps that was down to the fact that this event involves two fighters who neither are from London and not because there is little chance that it could turn out to be a featherweight classic!

Since quotes from the press conference have already been reported on Ringnews24, this will primarily be a photo-laden report. Quotes can be found here: www.ringnews24.com/2018/09/25/warrington-v-frampton-press-conference-quotes/

Below are some exclusive photos:

DSCN7723 DSCN7727 DSCN7741 DSCN7744 DSCN7758 DSCN7762 DSCN7783 DSCN7789 DSCN7738 DSCN7749 DSCN7765

 

 

 

