Josh Warrington vs Carl Frampton – Tickets on sale!

Tickets for the upcoming British blockbuster world title fight between IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington and former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton are on sale now.

The clash takes place on neutral territory when they enter the ring inside the Manchester Arena on December 22nd.

Dreams came true for Leeds native Warrington in May when he won his world title by defeating Welshman Lee Selby in front of over 20,000 fans at the home of his beloved Leeds United FC, Elland Road.

Frampton also experienced his own stadium fight when the Belfast hero had 25,000 of his fans sell out Northern Ireland’s national stadium, Windsor Park in August as they witnessed ‘The Jackal’ dismantle tough Aussie-fighter Luke Jackson in 9 rounds.

“You look at the best ticket-selling fighters in this country and the top four are [Anthony] Joshua, Carl and Josh, then Tyson Fury. They are the biggest ticket sellers and these two guys have the most vociferous and most passionate supporters.” said hall of fame boxing promoter Frank Warren.

He continued: “The atmosphere in the venue is going to be unbelievable and we have all the ingredients to make it a cauldron and a great, great event. This to me is what I am in the game for, to put on events like this.”

In a message posted on social media, outside Elland Road where he won the World Title, champion Warrington with his belt on his shoulder stated: “I’ve worked too hard to let this go. Come along and watch me retain my title. AND STILL.”

Frampton also posted a message across his social media channels this morning: “Come and watch me win my fourth World Title all just before Christmas!”.

Tickets are priced at £50 Upper Tier, £80 Tier, £100 Tier, £150 Tier, £200 Floor/Tier, £300 Floor, £400 Floor, £600 Inner Ring VIP Hospitality and are available.

Tickets available via Eventim and Ticketmaster .